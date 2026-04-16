UFO documentary director says US is at a 'turning point' for extraterrestrial exploration

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Dan Farah thinks the world is at a "turning point in human history" as it pertains to extraterrestrial life.

"The truth is finally coming out that humanity is not the only intelligent life in the universe," the director and producer of "The Age of Disclosure" told "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier.

Farah’s 2024 documentary featured 34 different US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. The film focuses on an alleged government cover-up of non-human life and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).

In February, President Donald Trump posted that he would order various government agencies to "begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life."

The pledge came after former President Barack Obama went viral for saying that aliens are "real, but I haven’t seen them" on a podcast.

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Obama later amended his remarks, clarifying that "the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there," but he had never received evidence of contact with extraterrestrials during his presidency.

Farah contends his documentary has led to Trump’s attention on the issue and the national conversation about extraterrestrial life.

"I think that we’re entering this age in which the U.S. government will start to reveal all it has learned over the last 80 years about this," he said.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., urged President Trump to release all government files related to UFOs and aliens.

"Peel back the layers of that onion, let America decide if we can handle it. I think we can handle it," Burchett told "The Big Weekend Show" earlier this month.

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The information he’s been briefed on, Burchett said, is "pretty wild."

Many senior members of the military, intelligence community and government have been "extremely definitive" in saying that the evidence that we are not alone in the universe exists, Farah said.

He also cited the alleged identification of UAP, detected over the years around the world. The discoveries from this technology, a clip from the documentary shows, could have an impact on clean energy and be a breakthrough for interstellar travel and teleportation.

"These UAP are displaying flight performance characteristics that we don’t have the ability to do currently," Farah said. "The technology being displayed could completely revolutionize the way we live."

"This is the biggest issue of our time."