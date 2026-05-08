Top Dem applauds Trump UFO files release in rare show of support

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The Trump administration’s decision to declassify a batch of UFO and UAP files Friday drew unexpected praise from a prominent Democratic lawmaker.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., the leader of Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, cheered the release of dozens of never-before-seen images and videos, stating, "Transparency is the only path to truth."

"I am encouraged that the administration has finally heard my call and the call of millions of Americans to begin unsealing these files," Gillibrand wrote on social media, adding that she has long advocated for the declassification and release of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) files.

"This is another important step, but there is much more work to do," the New York Democrat went on. "I will continue to fight to ensure the administration finally meets its legal obligation to the American people."

DECLASSIFIED APOLLO MOON DOCS DESCRIBE UNEXPLAINED MYSTERIES, UFO LIGHTS 'LIKE THE FOURTH OF JULY'

The Trump administration's file dump, available on the newly created website war.gov/UFO , contains records related to UAP, including inexplicable lights and phenomena captured during the Apollo 12 mission in 1969 and Apollo 17 in 1972.

President Donald Trump in February directed the Department of War and other agencies to declassify and publish files related to alien and extraterrestrial life. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Friday that the administration would continue its declassification work.

GOP lawmakers widely praised the administration's effort to bring more transparency to UAP-related material.

"This is a massive first step in the right direction," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who has long pushed for the file release, said Friday.

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., also called the move "historic" and said he hoped the file release would be the first of many.

The Pentagon's disclosure also prompted tepid enthusiasm from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who omitted the Trump administration in his statement.

"For decades, UFO disclosure has been a distant object — unidentified and unexplained," he said. "That’s starting to change. I’ll keep pushing until we land on the truth."

TULSI GABBARD TELLS PODCASTER ALIENS MAY BE REAL: 'WE'RE CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THE TRUTH'

Trump argued Friday that his administration’s transparency efforts related to government secrets far surpassed those of his predecessors.

"Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, "WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?" Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social announcing the release of the files. "Have Fun and Enjoy!"

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The Trump administration also declassified records last year related to former President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the 1937 disappearance of Amelia Earhart.