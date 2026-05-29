Amtrak fire near Penn Station triggers major NYC commuter disruptions, NJ Transit and LIRR cancellations

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An Amtrak work train fire erupted near New York's Penn Station Friday morning, reportedly injuring five individuals.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said a call was received at about 1:32 a.m. Friday about a work train fire on track 11 at Penn Station on 31st Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

The blaze reached a second alarm at 2:43 a.m., and 46 units and 141 fire and EMS personnel responded, the FDNY confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Five civilians were hurt. Two were seriously injured and transported to Bellevue Hospital, while three others refused medical attention, according to the fire department.

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The blaze was under control at 4:05 a.m., and the cause remains under investigation.

The New York Post reported that damaged overhead wiring along Track 11 prompted New Jersey Transit and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) to suspend service into the Manhattan station.

NJ Transit indicated that the Amtrak track car fire has snarled rail service.

"NJ TRANSIT rail service is experiencing significant impacts due to an earlier Amtrak track car fire in one of the Hudson River tunnels. Impacts are expected to last through the morning rush hour," NJ Transit noted in a post on X.

The NJ Transit website states, "Service is currently suspended between Newark Penn Station and Penn Station New York due to an earlier Amtrak track car fire that caused damage to overhead wire and track infrastructure. Amtrak is working as quickly as possible to make the necessary repairs and restore service as soon as possible."

The LIRR has since resumed normal service, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) spokesman Tim Minton told Fox News Digital.

He noted that while trains were diverted to Grand Central Madison due to the incident, once power was returned and smoke cleared, "Long Island Rail Road trains resumed running into Penn Station."

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed his gratitude toward the fire fighters.

"I’m grateful to the brave firefighters and EMS members who responded quickly to extinguish this train fire and protect New Yorkers in a moment of danger," Mamdani said in a post on X. "Let’s keep those who were injured in our thoughts and wish them a swift, full recovery. @Amtrak and @NJTRANSIT service remain disrupted. New Yorkers should check service updates before traveling and sign up for emergency alerts by texting NOTIFYNYC to 692-692."