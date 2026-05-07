UFO investigator warns Trump disclosure could hand sensitive military secrets to China, Russia

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The filmmaker behind the latest investigation into Bob Lazar’s Area 51 claims says he does not expect, or even want, the U.S. government to disclose all details.

Appearing on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, executive producer Luigi Vendittelli argued that while the public wants the truth about UFOs, there may be national security concerns preventing President Donald Trump from releasing the full files.

"Maybe that’s why Trump closes up when you ask him," Vendittelli told Hannity. "Maybe he knows something that could potentially make that an open door to adversarial countries to come in."

Vendittelli is an executive producer of the documentary "S4: The Bob Lazar Story," which revisits the claims of the famed Area 51 whistleblower. In 1989, Lazar alleged the government was reverse-engineering nine extraterrestrial craft at a secret facility. The government has long denied employing Lazar.

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While Lazar’s claims remain controversial, Vendittelli argues that the government’s secrecy might be a necessary shield against foreign threats.

"I don't expect the administration, nor do I expect the military to divulge the secret," Vendittelli said. "I don't think it's in the best interest of the American military or the government to tell something like this."

Vendittelli noted that transparency could backfire by providing information to America’s enemies.

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"You're not just telling the American people, you're telling China; you're telling Russia; you’re telling everybody," he warned.

"I don't think it is really a good idea to say everything. That’s my personal opinion."

He argued that even if Trump were to confirm the existence of spacecraft to the public, the news media would likely demand physical proof, the release of which could tip off foreign nations.

"Let’s say you speak to Trump, and Trump decides to say everything," he said. "You’re [going to] now need a lot of journalists around the world going, 'OK, well prove it.'"

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In April, President Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Phoenix the first releases from a Pentagon UFO study would be released "very soon."

"I figured this was a good crowd because I know you people. You're really into that. I don't know if I am," Trump said.

Trump said he spoke with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth about the release, adding they found "many, very interesting documents."

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he intends to release files related to unidentified aerial phenomena and UFOs, along with "all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters."

Former President Barack Obama also weighed in on the alien discussion. Speaking with late-night host Stephen Colbert, he sought to clarify remarks he made earlier this year about their existence.

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"One of the things you learn as president is the government is terrible at keeping secrets," Obama said Tuesday.

He noted that if the government had proof of alien life forms, he believes the information would have leaked long ago.

"I promise you, some guy guarding the installation would have taken a selfie with one of the aliens and sent it to his girlfriend," Obama said.