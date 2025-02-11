UFO expert says Trump's declassification could expose possible 'cover-up' spanning decades

An expert on UFOs says President Donald Trump's move to declassify decades-old government files on UFOs could reveal a potential "cover-up" and expose many federal secrets.

"The government for decades has investigated UFOs. I think it's undeniable that the government has looked at this for decades. They've had multiple programs," former U.K. Defense Ministry official and UFO expert Nick Pope told Fox News Digital.

"A lot of people believe that there is a smoking gun somewhere in the files. It is a very widely held belief that elements in the U.S. intelligence community know that some of this is extraterrestrial and have documents and files relating to this. And that, of course, is what everyone really wants to know. That's the $64,000 question," Pope said.

The CIA told Fox News Digital it "has made records available to the public for decades and they can be accessed on our website. We would refer further guidance to the DOD and DNI." Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Pope added the big question on many Americans' minds is what's going on and is any of this extraterrestrial?

"I think this is where President Trump's instincts come into play because I think we've seen in this second term that he's moving much more quickly than in the first term. And he's recognizing things that are not necessarily flagged up in the opinion polls as big election issues, which obviously focus on the big things like the economy and the border. But he's got that kind of popular touch," Pope said. "He understands. He's got his finger on the pulse of what ordinary Americans are interested in and want."

Pope shared that some of the intel in the files could hold information about real threats to our country.

"It's definitely a threat or a potential threat, particularly because the pilots, the radar operators, the intelligence community personnel who've looked at some of these cases consistently say that these things are displaying speeds, maneuvers and accelerations that make the best of our aircraft look like kids' toys," Pope explained.

"So, an adversary has made a quantum leap, in which case the United States needs to know about that and close the gap pretty darn quickly. Or is there something else in our skies?"

Pope shared that Trump has been briefed on these files and understands the American people have a "deep desire" to know what is going on and where their money is being invested, mentioning that rumors have spread through open hearings in Congress where whistleblowers have testified about the existence of legacy, intelligence, community and unacknowledged special access programs looking at UFOs, going back decades to Roswell in 1947.

"If these rumors are true, and, like I said, people have testified, people who are who they say they are have testified under oath in Congress that this is all real, that we have recovered craft and even bodies. If this is true, and this is a cover-up, this conspiracy has been going on for nearly 80 years. How many billions of dollars of taxpayers' money has gone into trying to keep this secret, trying to figure out what this technology is?" Pope said.

Pope referred to Republicans and Democrats working together on this in Congress and the creation of a new oversight task force focused on the declassification of materials in the public interest, including the client list of Jeffrey Epstein, files relating to Sept. 11, 2001, COVID-19 origins, UFOs and more.

"I'm not saying this is going to be UAP specific, but, clearly, any oversight task force may get into UAP as well. This is showing how fast-moving this whole subject is and how much interest there is in it," Pope said.

This comes in response to Trump signing an executive order to declassify files on the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

"He (Trump) obviously is going to have his legacy written large for all sorts of great reasons. But this would be the icing on the cake. And, surely, no president could resist that. I mean, to be the disclosure president that would be amazing," Pope said.

"Everyone else has been picking away at the knot. He will just cut through it. And maybe Elon Musk will help him with this. If there is this multi-decade conspiracy, they will find it. They will expose it, and they will release it to the people.

"It's an issue that kind of would unite everyone, I think, because who wouldn't be interested in this?"

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., will lead the new task force focused on the declassification of federal secrets and other documents in the public interest.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., appointed Luna to chair the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

"For too long, the federal government has kept information of public interest classified, and the American people are demanding greater transparency. This secrecy has sowed distrust in our institutions," Comer told Fox News Digital.

He noted that the task force will "build on the Trump administration’s efforts to declassify records of national importance and ensure Americans get the answers they deserve."

"Rep. Luna is committed to shining a light on the truth and ending the era of secrecy," Comer said. "It’s time to let the sunlight in and finally provide answers the American public has long demanded."

Luna told Fox News Digital the task force is expected to announce members of the team in the coming weeks.

"We will work alongside President Trump and his Cabinet members to deliver truth to the American people," she said. "From this moment forward, we will restore trust through transparency."

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.