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Lawsuit accuses GKN Aerospace of negligence, trespass after Memorial Day chemical evacuation in California

Plaintiffs allege the UK-based company ignored prior regulatory warnings and a history of environmental violations

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Blast averted in Garden Grove chemical leak, but crisis ‘not over,’ officials say Video

Blast averted in Garden Grove chemical leak, but crisis ‘not over,’ officials say

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The aerospace company at the center of a chemical emergency that forced thousands of California residents to flee from their homes over the Memorial Day weekend is facing another lawsuit.

The lawsuit contends that United Kingdom-based GKN Aerospace engaged in negligence, trespass and nuisance, alleging it failed to maintain safety protocols despite prior regulatory warnings and a history of environmental violations.

The legal action, among dozens of others, came after a malfunctioning storage tank containing flammable methyl methacrylate overheated and became compromised, prompting evacuation orders across parts of several Orange County, California, cities during the holiday weekend.

A crack unexpectedly formed in the tank, relieving pressure and helping avert a catastrophic explosion, which allowed most evacuees to return home, officials said at the time.

NEWSOM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN ORANGE COUNTY AS FAILING CHEMICAL TANK NEARS CATASTROPHIC EXPLOSION

A tank being sprayed with water at an aerospace plant in Garden Grove, Calif.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Orange County as California continues to respond to the hazardous chemical incident in Garden Grove. (Ethan Swope/AP)

The plaintiffs' "trespass" claim is particularly notable, arguing that the chemical vapors, odors and airborne contaminants migrating into their community constituted an invasion of their property.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified compensation and punitive damages for emotional distress, the temporary loss of property use and the long-term diminution of property value caused by chemical stigma.

During the emergency, authorities ordered some 50,000 people living in parts of Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Garden Grove — where the GKN facility has been located since 1966 — Stanton and Westminster to leave their homes.

DISNEYLAND REMAINS OPEN AS EVACUATION ZONE SHRINKS AROUND CHEMICAL TANK SCARE

Evacuees moving to another shelter after chemical tank leak in Garden Grove Calif

Evacuees from an aerospace chemical plant tank leak moved to another shelter after the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center closed for the night in Garden Grove, Calif., on May 22, 2026. (Ethan Swope/AP)

President Donald Trump granted a federal emergency declaration on Monday in response to the incident.

The lawsuit claims that GKN "consciously disregarded the rights and safety of Plaintiffs and other nearby residents by failing to implement, fund, maintain, inspect, repair, and enforce adequate safety systems despite the known risks associated with MMA and the facility's hazardous materials operations."

The Garden Grove facility, which manufactures windows and canopies for commercial and military aircraft, as well as spacecraft, had a prior regulatory history concerning environmental and air quality compliance, the lawsuit states. Specifically, it points to a reported 2025 settlement involving air quality violations that resulted in a substantial civil penalty.

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Water spraying on an overheated tank at an aerospace plant in Garden Grove, Calif.

Water is sprayed on a tank that overheated at an aerospace plant in Garden Grove, Calif., on May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

"Plaintiffs are informed and believe that this prior history placed Defendants on additional notice that their hazardous materials operations required strict compliance, careful monitoring, and conservative safety practices," the complaint states.

Exposure to MMA can cause serious respiratory problems, neurological issues and irritation to the skin, eyes and throat, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

At least 44 lawsuits have been filed related to the incident, the Orange County Register reported.

Evacuees moving to another shelter after aerospace chemical plant tank leak in Garden Grove Calif

Evacuees move to another shelter after an aerospace chemical plant tank leak forced the closure of the Garden Grove Sports and Recreation Center in Garden Grove, Calif., on May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

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Fox News Digital has reached out to GKN for comment.

In a statement issued earlier in the week, the company apologized for the emergency.

"I recognize how challenging this has been, particularly over the Memorial Day holiday," said GKN Senior Vice President Steve Carlin, who oversees the Garden Grove site's programs. "We are committed to understanding what occurred and identifying ways we can support those affected."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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