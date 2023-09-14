Expand / Collapse search
Savannah Chrisley is dating ex-football player whose wife allegedly tried to kill him

Chrisley's parents are in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Reality star Savannah Chrisley is dating former Auburn University football star Robert Shiver, whose wife was recently busted for plotting his murder amidst an ugly divorce.

"This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill, [him]" Chrisley told "The Viall Files" podcast host Nick Viall. "It’s fine."

Shiver's wife, Lindsay, was arrested in the Bahamas two months ago for allegedly scheming with her lover to hire a hitman to take him out.

EX-AUBURN FOOTBALL PLAYER WAS LOCKED IN NASTY CUSTODY BATTLE BEFORE WIFE'S ALLEGED MURDER PLOT

Split of Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver.

"Chrisley Knows Best" alum Savannah Chrisley announced Thursday that she's dating former Auburn football player Robert Shiver. His wife was arrested two months ago for allegedly plotting his murder. (Kevin Winter via Getty/Instagram)

The Shivers – who have three kids together – are embroiled in an ugly divorce and custody war.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" alum said her relationship with the former gridiron star is in the early stages and that they are getting acquainted.

"He's too hot to die,"

— Savannah Chrisley said of new beau Robert Shiver

The pair were recently photographed together at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Robert Shiver and Savannah Chrisley at LAX.

Savannah Chrisley is all smiles with reported new man Robert Shiver, whose wife Lindsay Shiver was arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill him. (Lions Share News/BACKGRID)

Chrisley, 26, said she reached out to Shiver on Instagram after reading about his marital chaos.

"I like the DMs," Chrisley said. "He’s too hot to die. Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking."

GEORGIA MURDER-FOR-HIRE SUSPECT CALLED 911 ON HER HUSBAND AFTER FIGHT OVER PRIVATE PLANE: BODYCAM

The smitten starlet said she admires Robert's "heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate." 

Adrien Bethel

Lindsay Shriver and her lover, Terrance Adrien Bethel, far left, are accused of plotting to kill her husband and the father of their three boys, Robert Shiver. (Daniel William McKnight/Instagram)

Bahamian authorities assert that Lindsay, her Bahamian boyfriend Terrance Bethel and accused hitman Faron Newbold conspired to take out her husband.

Cops said they found incriminating text message exchanges among the threesome that led to their arrests.

TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY GET REDUCED PRISON SENTENCES: ‘MODEL INCARCERATED INDIVIDUALS,' LAWYER SAYS

They are all currently out on bond awaiting their next court dates.

Robert, who played for the college football powerhouse between 2006 and 2008, filed for divorce after finding out that his wife was having the affair.

Lindsay Shiver is walked from court by law enforcement

Lindsay Shiver leaves supreme court in the Bahamas, August 9, 2023. Shiver, 36, is accused of plotting to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, who was a star football player at Auburn University. (Daniel William McKnight)

He wants sole custody of the kids, along with their $2.5 million mansion in Thomasville, Georgia. Robert didn't immediately return a request for comment. 

Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion.

The reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," which debuted in 2014, revolves around the Southern family's extravagant lifestyle and amusing escapades. 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.