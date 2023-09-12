Todd, Julie Chrisley's daughter accuses prison of 'padlocking' supplies as couple gets reduced time

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie are surviving in extreme conditions while in prison, according to their daughter Savannah.

Todd and Julie are currently serving out their prison sentences at separate facilities in Florida and Kentucky, respectively. Each reported to prison on Jan. 17 after being convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion.

"You have no air conditioning. It can be 115 degrees inside," Savannah told Entertainment Tonight. "You're padlocking ice machines, you're not giving proper medical care, you're giving people the wrong medication."

"I have a hard time when we're giving billions of dollars to other countries overseas and we're not even taking care of the people that are within our own system," she added. "I've spoken out about it. I've had a lot of lawyers jump on board to where there is the potential of a huge lawsuit. It's just sad."

TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY GET REDUCED PRISON SENTENCES: ‘MODEL INCARCERATED INDIVIDUALS,' LAWYER SAYS

Savannah noted she's also worried her advocating publicly for better prison conditions could have a negative impact on her parents.

"Someone reached out to me and they were like, 'You better be careful, because by you saying these things, these guards could potentially place contraband on your mother or father to have them shipped to a higher security prison,'" Savannah told the outlet. "For me, that's worrisome because there's so much government overreach."

"It's so hard because it creates so much uproar, but my goal is to not create this divide, it's to create love. At the end of the day, these people are not their mistakes," she added.

Just this month, Todd and Julie were granted reduced sentences. The pair will now serve a combined 15 years — 10 for Todd and five for Julie.

"Todd and Julie Chrisley have been model incarcerated individuals and have been compliant with all regulations promulgated by the bureau of prisons," the Chrisleys' lawyer, Jay Surgent, told Fox News Digital.

"In light of same, their prison sentences are now 10 years for Todd and five years for Julie. We are pursuing the case vigorously with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and other legal remedies."

Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years and Julie was sentenced to seven after being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. They were originally ordered to complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison terms.

Todd previously claimed through his lawyer that he's been "singled out" and that his "celebrity status" has led to prison mistreatment.

"Todd Chrisley was singled out in reference to the non-processing of his Cares Act application," Surgent told Fox News Digital at the time. "Someone was allowed to take a photo of him while he was sleeping, and this is a result of his celebrity status."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The living conditions are horrible, and it was reported to me that there was a poisonous snake that was got into Julie's cell area that had to be embolized and taken out," he said. "As of this day she is sitting in 100 degree temperature with no air conditioning, and no one seems to care."

Julie's convictions included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. She was also hit with wire fraud and obstruction of justice charges. She reported to the satellite minimum-security camp at the BOP facility in Lexington, a source previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He reported to a minimum-security facility, Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Prosecutors had claimed that the Chrisleys had submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans and that Julie specifically had submitted fake credit reports while trying to rent a home in California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP