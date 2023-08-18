Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bahamas

Georgia murder-for-hire suspect called 911 on her husband after fight over private plane: bodycam

Police bodycam captures Lindsay Shiver's dispute with estranged husband Robert days before murder plot arrest

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
close
Georgia housewife Lindsay Shiver on bodycam footage arguing with her estranged husband, Robert Shiver, over use of their private jet Video

Georgia housewife Lindsay Shiver on bodycam footage arguing with her estranged husband, Robert Shiver, over use of their private jet

Shiver is charged in the Bahamas with plotting the murder of her husband, a former star Auburn University football player with whom she shares three boys. (Credit: Thomasville Police Department)

Georgia housewife Lindsay Shiver called 911 on her estranged husband, Robert Shiver, after he barred her from using their private jet to meet her boyfriend in the Bahamas, according to police bodycam video obtained by Fox News Digital.

Five days later, the mother of three was charged alongside her Bahamian lover, Terrance Adrien Bethel, 28, and accused hitman, Faron Newbold, Jr., 26, for allegedly scheming to murder Robert Shiver.

In the July 16 bodycam footage recorded in the driveway of the couple's $2.5 million mansion in Thomasville, Georgia, Robert tells police the pair are in the middle of a divorce. 

Lindsay Shiver had a weekend getaway planned with Bethel, while the former Auburn University football star was taking their three boys to the family's vacation home in the Bahamas.

EX-AUBURN FOOTBALL PLAYER WAS LOCKED IN NASTY CUSTODY BATTLE BEFORE WIFE'S ALLEGED MURDER PLOT

Lindsay Shiver poses with her family, left; vacation home at right

Lindsay and Robert Shiver have a vacation home in the Bahamas, right. She was arrested last month for allegedly plotting to kill her husband during an acrimonious divorce and custody battle.  (Facebook)

The couple began to squabble after Lindsay tried to hitch a ride on their private plane to the Bahamas, but Robert said she could not.

It would confuse their children if their mom took off the moment they landed to spend the weekend with another man, he said.

"I told her, 'I'm not supporting that. You're not getting on the airplane,'" Robert told officers from the Thomasville Police Department.

"'That will mess with the kids' heads, and it's just something we are not going to do.'"

Robert Shiver, wearing a blue shirt behind pickup truck

Robert Shiver shown on police bodycam footage July 16 talking to officers after his wife called 911 on him during a fight over use of their private jet. Five days later, she was arrested in the Bahamas for allegedly plotting his murder. (Thomasville Police Department)

Lindsay, 36, standing in the background, accuses Robert of getting physical with her. 

"That doesn’t mean you get aggressive, push me out of the way," she says. 

GEORGIA HOUSEWIFE CHARGED WITH PLOTTING HUSBAND'S MURDER CALLS LIFE ‘TOUGH’: REPORT

"Lindsay, I did not push you or anything," Robert, 38, replied. 

Lindsay tells the police she called 911 because Robert had been violent in the past, and she didn't want the altercation to escalate. She called living with him in the midst of their divorce "hell on Earth."

Lindsay Shiver wearing shades, left, smiling with friend, right

Lindsay Shiver, far right, wearing a hat that says "Bad Influence" is accused of plotting to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, with the help of her lover. (Instagram)

An officer suggests the couple not vacation together and told Lindsay that unless she has proof Robert was abusive, police won't take action.

That same day, Lindsay allegedly told her Bahamian beau in a text, "Kill him." 

The alleged murder-for-hire plot was uncovered during the investigation of a break-in at Grabber's Bar and Grill on Great Guana Cay, where Bethel worked.

man in pink shirt walks to car

Terrance Adrien Bethel heads to his car after leaving the Marsh Harbour Police Station in the Bahamas, Aug. 4, 2023.  (Daniel William McKnight)

Police found text messages between Lindsay, Bethel and Newbold allegedly discussing the hit.

Robert filed for divorce in April after discovering his wife was having an affair with Bethel, according to court papers. 

The former Alabama beauty queen was released Aug. 9 on $100,000 bond from the notorious Fox Hill prison in Nassau after 19 days in custody.

Lindsay Shiver escorted by police

Lindsay Shiver leaves court in the Bahamas, Aug. 9, 2023. Shiver, 36, is accused of plotting to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, who was a star football player at Auburn University. (Daniel William McKnight)

She has to check in three times a week, wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain in the Bahamas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS

Bethel and Newbold were both released on $20,000 bond.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.