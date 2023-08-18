Georgia murder-for-hire suspect called 911 on her husband after fight over private plane: bodycam

Georgia housewife Lindsay Shiver called 911 on her estranged husband, Robert Shiver, after he barred her from using their private jet to meet her boyfriend in the Bahamas, according to police bodycam video obtained by Fox News Digital.

Five days later, the mother of three was charged alongside her Bahamian lover, Terrance Adrien Bethel, 28, and accused hitman, Faron Newbold, Jr., 26, for allegedly scheming to murder Robert Shiver.

In the July 16 bodycam footage recorded in the driveway of the couple's $2.5 million mansion in Thomasville, Georgia, Robert tells police the pair are in the middle of a divorce.

Lindsay Shiver had a weekend getaway planned with Bethel, while the former Auburn University football star was taking their three boys to the family's vacation home in the Bahamas.

EX-AUBURN FOOTBALL PLAYER WAS LOCKED IN NASTY CUSTODY BATTLE BEFORE WIFE'S ALLEGED MURDER PLOT

The couple began to squabble after Lindsay tried to hitch a ride on their private plane to the Bahamas, but Robert said she could not.

It would confuse their children if their mom took off the moment they landed to spend the weekend with another man, he said.

"I told her, 'I'm not supporting that. You're not getting on the airplane,'" Robert told officers from the Thomasville Police Department.

"'That will mess with the kids' heads, and it's just something we are not going to do.'"

Lindsay, 36, standing in the background, accuses Robert of getting physical with her.

"That doesn’t mean you get aggressive, push me out of the way," she says.

GEORGIA HOUSEWIFE CHARGED WITH PLOTTING HUSBAND'S MURDER CALLS LIFE ‘TOUGH’: REPORT

"Lindsay, I did not push you or anything," Robert, 38, replied.

Lindsay tells the police she called 911 because Robert had been violent in the past, and she didn't want the altercation to escalate. She called living with him in the midst of their divorce "hell on Earth."

An officer suggests the couple not vacation together and told Lindsay that unless she has proof Robert was abusive, police won't take action.

That same day, Lindsay allegedly told her Bahamian beau in a text, "Kill him."

The alleged murder-for-hire plot was uncovered during the investigation of a break-in at Grabber's Bar and Grill on Great Guana Cay, where Bethel worked.

Police found text messages between Lindsay, Bethel and Newbold allegedly discussing the hit.

Robert filed for divorce in April after discovering his wife was having an affair with Bethel, according to court papers.

The former Alabama beauty queen was released Aug. 9 on $100,000 bond from the notorious Fox Hill prison in Nassau after 19 days in custody.

She has to check in three times a week, wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain in the Bahamas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS

Bethel and Newbold were both released on $20,000 bond.