Sandmann's legal team releases video urging truth amid Covington Catholic lawsuits against media

Lawyers for Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann released a video Wednesday calling for media reform and highlighting the lawsuits they recently filed against The Washington Post and CNN.

The video, released by the law firm of L. Lin Wood, included clips from CNN, MSNBC and comedian Bill Maher on HBO's "Real Time" critical of the teenager following his encounter with a Native American activist. It was, in a sense, a warning shot to other news outlets about their coverage.

The Washington Post and CNN "recklessly spread lies about a minor to advance their own financial and political agendas. Despite raw video debunking the false narrative, The Post and CNN doubled down on their reckless lies,” a narrator said in the video, which was posted to YouTube. "Lies that will forever haunt and endanger the life of an innocent young man."

"How long will we allow these media giants to tear the fabric of our lives to further their own agenda?" the narrator asked. "Will they ever be held accountable?... Yes, they will."

The video, produced in collaboration with filmmaker Mikki Willis, "was intended to continue exposing the public to the truth and to send the message that all Americans have a mutual interest in, and need for, accuracy and truth from our media. We are dedicated to the goal of achieving accountability from the false attackers and bullies regardless of their size and financial resources," Wood told Fox News.

Sandmann's family on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against CNN worth $275 million over the network's coverage of the encounter between the teenager and the Native American activist.

WASHINGTON POST PUBLISHES EDITOR’S NOTE ON COVINGTON CONTROVERSY COVERAGE

Last month Sandmann's legal team filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Washington Post.

Co-counsel Todd McMurtry told Fox Business Network's "Trish Regan Primetime" Wednesday night, “We’re looking at additional lawsuits. As many as 10 to 12 -- we will roll those out about once a month from here going forward.”

In January a video showing Sandmann having a face-to-face encounter with a Native American man, Nathan Phillips in Washington garnered a tremendous amount of media coverage and scorn for the high schooler after an edited video went viral.

A longer video showing more context was later released, but, as Sandmann's representatives argue, the youth had already been vilified by many.

The video released Wednesday claims Sandmann's lawsuits do not just benefit him, they benefit everyone when it comes to media and accountability.

"Nicholas Sandmann has taken a stand for himself and for you," the narrator said, adding that Sandmann and his attorney's will not stop until "these goliath corporations are held accountable for their lack of journalistic integrity."

The end of the video, which features coverage of Sandmann's lawsuits by Fox News, includes a segment of an interview Wood gave to Mark Levin on "Life, Liberty & Levin" this past weekend.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERS DEMAND APOLOGY FOR MEDIA TREATMENT OF COVINGTON STUDENTS

"If they can get away with this against a 16-year-old boy, a minor, then we're all at risk. If they want to try to convert him into a public figure, we're all going to be public figures," Wood told Levin. "No one's reputation is going to be safe."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.