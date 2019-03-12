Sandmann, family sue CNN for $275M in Covington Catholic controversy

A lawsuit worth $275 million was filed against CNN on Tuesday over the network's alleged "vicious" attack against Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann.

The lawsuit, which was filed just after 3 p.m. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, claims that CNN has "elevated false, heinous accusations of racist conduct" against Sandmann and failed to adhere to "well-established journalistic standards and ethics."

Sandmann, a junior at Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, became a target for outrage after a video of him standing face-to-face with a Native American man, Nathan Phillips, while wearing a red Make America Great Again hat surfaced in January.

The 16-year-old was one of a group of students from Covington attending the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C., while Phillips was attending the Indigenous Peoples' March on the same day.

Sandmann and the Covington students were initially accused of initiating the confrontation, but other videos and the students' own statements showed that they were verbally accosted by a group of black street preachers who were shouting insults at them and the Native Americans. Sandmann and Phillips have both said they were trying to defuse the situation.

L. Lin Wood, a lawyer for Sandmann told Fox News in an interview that aired Sunday that CNN "really went after Nicholas with the idea that he was part of a mob that was attacking the Black Hebrew Israelites, yelling racist slurs at the Black Hebrew Israelites. Totally false."

