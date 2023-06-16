San Francisco mayor's rebuke over 'punitive' drug policies, Meghan and Harry shunned and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

POLITICAL STANDOFF – Mayor’s rebuke could signal end of 'Democratic Socialist, radical politicking,' activist says. Continue reading …

ROYAL NIGHTMARE - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shunned by family after 'litany of attacks,' expert claims. Continue reading …

PROOF GOES POOF! - Crenshaw grills witness unable to name single study backing her stance on trans surgeries. Continue reading …



NO DEAL - AI program flags Chinese products allegedly made with forced labor. Continue reading …

TELL ME MORE – Behind-the-scenes secrets of ‘Grease’ as it celebrates 45th anniversary Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

BREAKING THE LAW? - White House blows off Hatch Act violation, continues using 'MAGA' despite internal watchdog's warning. Continue reading …



SAN FRANCISCO POLITICAL DRUG WAR - Mayor’s rebuke could signal end of 'Democratic Socialist, radical politicking' in this city, activist says. Continue reading …

NOT ENOUGH - Biden admin shields 330,000 immigrants from deportation. Continue reading …

POLITICAL ‘PAYBACK’ - Bill de Blasio ordered to pay $475K for misusing NYC taxpayer money during failed presidential run. Continue reading …

EXCISING THE WAIT - Democrat bill gives immigrants instant access to federal benefits, ends 'xenophobic' 5-year wait. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

FACTS LAST - CNN fact-checked Republicans 21 to 0 compared to Biden since March. Continue reading …

‘SIMPLY TOO DANGEROUS’ - 'Good Morning America' won't film live from downtown San Francisco. Continue reading …

‘CANNOT BE IN JAIL AND BE PRESIDENT’ - 'The View' wants Constitutional amendment to bar Trump from presidency. Continue reading …

‘DUMB QUESTION - Biden lashes out at reporter asking why FBI informant file referred to him as 'the Big Guy.' Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS: Tyrus reveals his best advice for new dads and the one thing he won't leave home without. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Is Joe Biden still making good on the alleged Burisma bribe? Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Is Biden in danger of losing the first two primaries? Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The lies the Democratic Party continues to tell about America are poison. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘REPLICA OF THE FATHER' - Israeli government minister slams George Soros for funding groups 'demonizing' Jewish state. Continue reading …

DEVOTED DAUGHTER’S LEGACY - Meet the American who created Father's Day, Sonora Smart Dodd. Continue reading …



BIG TECH BATTLEGROUND - China wants to militarize AI and Big Tech firms might not even be on our side, writes Joel Thayer. Continue reading …

WATCH: CATCHING A RIDE: A basset hound in Florence, Oregon, decided to take the easy way home after a day at the beach by hanging onto her owner's pant leg with her teeth – and lazily drafting behind. See the sleepy pup's brilliant move! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Brian Kilmeade: Tim Scott's optimistic view of race relations in America bothers Obama. See video …

WATCH: House Republicans file articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Now Axios report's saying the president is in danger of losing both Iowa and New Hampshire. Now, this is self-inflicted after his team indicated he might not even appear on the ballot. Biden wants the first primary to be in South Carolina."

- SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.