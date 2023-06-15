Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

SEAN HANNITY: Is Biden in danger of losing the first two primaries?

Hannity highlights Biden's risk of losing Iowa and New Hampshire

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Biden wants to rewrite the rules for his own benefit: Sean Hannity Video

Biden wants to rewrite the rules for his own benefit: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity discusses President Biden's primary calendar plans on 'Hannity.'

Sean Hannity lays out how President Biden faces growing competition from other 2024 Democratic presidential candidates on "Hannity."

DNC VOTES FOR BIDEN'S PLAN TO UPEND PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATING CALENDAR, ANGERING IOWA, NH

SEAN HANNITY: Walls are beginning to close in on Joe Biden. We'll explain, but first, is Biden in danger of losing the first two primaries or the first caucus and the first primary in 2024? 

Now, while he does hold a lead over the rest of the Democratic field in national surveys, now, despite a tougher-than-expected challenge from Robert F. K., Jr., he is regularly now polling at 20, 21%. That's a real number. And Marianne Williamson is at 10%. 

RFK Jr and President Biden

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks onstage during Project Angel Food's 29th Annual Angel Awards on September 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food) US President Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech at Ulster University in Belfast, during his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Wednesday April 12, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Aaron Chown)

That's a lot of Democrats that don't like Joe Biden. Now Axios report's saying the president is in danger of losing both Iowa and New Hampshire. Now, this is self-inflicted after his team indicated he might not even appear on the ballot. Biden wants the first primary to be in South Carolina. 

Obviously, to me, a middle finger in the face of the first caucus state, Iowa, the first primary state, New Hampshire, back in February, with the help and the push from Joe. The DNC capitulated, agreed to boot. You know, Iowa and New Hampshire off the schedule to make room for South Carolina as the first primary. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.