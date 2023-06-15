SEAN HANNITY: Is Biden in danger of losing the first two primaries?

Sean Hannity lays out how President Biden faces growing competition from other 2024 Democratic presidential candidates on "Hannity."

DNC VOTES FOR BIDEN'S PLAN TO UPEND PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATING CALENDAR, ANGERING IOWA, NH

SEAN HANNITY: Walls are beginning to close in on Joe Biden. We'll explain, but first, is Biden in danger of losing the first two primaries or the first caucus and the first primary in 2024?

Now, while he does hold a lead over the rest of the Democratic field in national surveys, now, despite a tougher-than-expected challenge from Robert F. K., Jr., he is regularly now polling at 20, 21%. That's a real number. And Marianne Williamson is at 10%.

That's a lot of Democrats that don't like Joe Biden. Now Axios report's saying the president is in danger of losing both Iowa and New Hampshire. Now, this is self-inflicted after his team indicated he might not even appear on the ballot. Biden wants the first primary to be in South Carolina.

Obviously, to me, a middle finger in the face of the first caucus state, Iowa, the first primary state, New Hampshire, back in February, with the help and the push from Joe. The DNC capitulated, agreed to boot. You know, Iowa and New Hampshire off the schedule to make room for South Carolina as the first primary.