JESSE WATTERS: Is Joe Biden still making good on the alleged Burisma bribe?

Jesse Watters discusses how President Biden – "The Big Guy" – allegedly coerced a Burisma executive into paying a bribe Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Before we even knew Joe Biden was "The Big Guy," before we even had the laptop, a Ukrainian businessman told an FBI informant that he bribed The Big Guy 5 million bucks.

He used the phrase "The Big Guy" when Joe was VP, years before the nickname went public. And tonight, we're learning The Big Guy was throwing his weight around. This alleged $5 million bribe wasn't so much of a bribe. It was more of a shakedown by The Big Guy, Joe Biden. He was shaking down the Ukrainian. The Federalist is reporting that Biden coerced the Ukrainian to pay the bribe.

The Big Guy was strong-arming a Ukrainian energy company to wire him cash. The Ukrainian told the FBI informant he hid the payments, never directly paid. Joe just hit it in a maze of shell companies and said it would take at least 10 years to follow the money back to Biden. Well, it's been about 10 years. The new question in this is Joe Biden still making good on the bribe?

We know he fired the prosecutor, but the FBI document said the bribe was more like a retainer agreement. You know, $5 million for Joe Biden's future services. Which is interesting because Joe Biden continues to serve Ukraine. Vice President Joe Biden was allegedly paid five mil by Ukraine and now President Biden is sending $75 billion to Ukraine and no one has any idea where the money is.