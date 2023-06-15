LAURA INGRAHAM: The lies the Democratic Party continues to tell about America are poison

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to former President Barack Obama saying there is a "deep inequality" that exists in the country on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The man who was elected president of the United States twice, who graduated from Harvard Law School, who owns close to $100 million worth of luxury homes in the most exclusive enclaves of America, and who spends his summers with celebrities on mega yachts in the Mediterranean. That guy, Barack Obama, is now trying to sell the notion that racism is the cornerstone of American life.

…

Let me get this straight. This man was president for eight years — eight. So was America plagued by racism when he won both elections handily? And if so, how could he have possibly won in such a hostile environment? And if it was systemically racist when he was president, what work did he do in his two terms to change that dynamic? Is he actually trying to convince us that the poverty and crime that has gripped urban America in places like New York and Chicago, Baltimore, Philly — that's really the vestige of the 19th-Century slaveholders? Now, none of this racial talk, none of it, is going to help Black Americans. It will not create a single job. It won't change a single mind. But they're hoping it just might help Democrats stay in power despite their terrible record on the economy.

Now, the truth is, we — populist conservatives — we have a set of policies that work. That's why large numbers of Americans from every demographic group, Blacks included, are leaving liberal enclaves like San Francisco and Portland for safer, lower-cost living sites. So the lies that Obama and the entire Democrat Party continue to tell about America are poison. They're poison to the body politic and to all of us. And it's fraudulent. Just like the Black Lives Matter movement, the movement they all glommed onto after the death of George Floyd.