Kamala Harris' demands for 'assault weapons ban' jeered: 'Heading out to buy some more'

Vice President Kamala Harris kicked over a beehive after she said some firearms have "no place" in civil society on Twitter Thursday.

Biden’s vice president has a history of verbal gaffes, but she was very clear in a tweet that called for an "assault weapons ban" from Congress, promising the president himself would sign it.

"Weapons of war have no place on the streets of a civil society," she tweeted. "Congress must pass an assault weapons ban. President Biden will sign it."

Critics ranging from political commentators to gun rights organizations scorched the vice president in response.

JOE ROGAN SCORCHES 'CORRUPT CAREER POLITICIAN' BIDEN AND HIS 'TIES TO UKRAINE AND CHINA'

Radio host and author Dr. Mark Young tweeted, "Make you a deal we will ban all the weapons that you can show are used on an actual battlefield. Which is not an AR15."

"That's why we left $7 billion dollars in real weapons of war on the streets of Afghanistan . . . because they aren't civil!" American firearms Association wrote. "*laughs in bimbo Kamala*"

Patrick Parsons, the executive vice president of American Firearms Association tweeted, "Because of your tweet, we're heading out to buy some more of this weekend, Kamala!"

"This republic was founded by free people using weapons of war," radio host and former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch tweeted. "They literally made this society. You'll ban nothing and Biden will sign nothing."

NEW POLL REVEALS VOTERS’ THOUGHTS ON KAMALA HARRIS IF BIDEN CAN’T FINISH SECOND TERM

Multiple other commentators appealed to America’s past as well defense against tyranny.

Attorney Kostas Moros tweeted, "A civil society needs ‘weapons of war’ because tyrants have historically made societies quite uncivil."

"As long as authoritarian narcissists, such as yourself, hell-bent on leveraging state violence against peaceable people exist, we will be armed accordingly," gun advocacy group the Firearms Policy Coalition wrote. "Our natural right to self-defense will not be negotiated. Stack up or f--- off."

Some commentators implied Harris was being hypocritical by calling for citizens to disarm while she benefits from having a security team.

"Your body guards, and dozens of ‘civil’ agencies like the USDA, the US Dept. of Ed., and the EPA possess the firearms you are calling weapons of war," Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., tweeted. "The reality is you want every citizen disarmed and every government agency armed with these guns."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"How about we do an inventory of the weapons your protection team carries? Why would they be entitled to such firearms, but not regular citizens?" Ron DeSantis PAC National spokesman Steve Cortes tweeted, before quoting from the Second Amendment, "[S]hall not be infringed."