Russia docs authentic: State Dept.

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know to start your day ...

DOCS VALIDATED - The State Department on Wednesday validated the authenticity of documents leaked to the press that revealed Washington’s response to Russian demands in exchange for de-escalating tensions with Ukraine. Continue reading…

AOC TARGETS SINEMA - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took a new swipe at U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to make Sinema's life "as difficult as possible." Continue reading…



COPS ARE ‘FACISTS?’ - Susan Sarandon on Wednesday seemingly shared a message to Twitter comparing cops gathered to pay their respects to fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera to fascists. Continue reading…

DEM EXPELLED - A Tennessee Democrat was expelled from the state Senate on Wednesday over her conviction on fraud charges. Continue reading…

TRUMP AT CPAC - The former president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be among the headlines when conservatives gather in Orlando, Florida, later this month. Continue reading…

LIGHTFOOT CHALLENGER? - The president of the Chicago Teachers Union says he won’t seek a fifth term but wasn't ruling out making a mayoral run next year. Continue reading…

LAID TO REST - Hundreds of California cops turned out Wednesday to pay their respects to slain Los Angeles police Officer Fernando Arroyos, a 27-year-old who died in a shootout with a group of alleged gang members last month. Continue reading…

NFL OWNER RESPONDS - Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores' allegations of racial discrimination are "false, malicious, and defamatory," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says. Continue reading…

POLITICS

WHOOPI’S DEFENDERS - A number of conservative voices are speaking out in defense of Whoopi Goldberg, the liberal co-host of ABC's "The View," who was suspended Tuesday following her false claim the Holocaust was "not about race." Continue reading…



HAWLEY BALKS - U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., slammed the Wednesday closed-door Senate hearing on the Biden administration’s deadly Afghanistan withdrawal as "a joke." Continue reading…

‘HAVANA’ REPORT - A U.S. intelligence community panel found that cases of "Havana Syndrome" that have plagued multiple Americans working overseas could be caused by "pulsed electromagnetic energy" from external sources. Continue reading…

MANDATE PUSHBACK - Forty-nine Republicans signed a letter pledging to shut down the government over federal vaccine mandates. Continue reading…

BUSH'S MONEY - Former Republican President George W. Bush donated to two prominent critics of former President Trump who both voted to impeach him toward the end of his term. Continue reading…

Click here for more cartoons…

OPINION

AUGUST PFLUGER - I traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine as a lawmaker. On the trip, I had the opportunity to speak with the top Ukrainian officials: President Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and others. Continue reading…

SEN. RAND PAUL - In January, I asked Dr. Anthony Fauci a pretty basic question: "Do you really think it’s appropriate to use your $420,000 salary to attack scientists that you disagree with?" I think I hit a nerve. Continue reading…

LUKE LINDBERG - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is rushing to pass the so-called COMPETES Act before President Biden’s State of the Union speech, to give him something to talk about. Continue reading…

DR. JANETTE NESHEIWAT - As a native New Yorker and a doctor on the front lines of COVID for the past two years, having taken care of over 21,000 COVID patients, I can tell you firsthand, there is a second plague. Continue reading…

TODD YOUNG - On Friday, the Olympic torch will be lit in China’s capital. It will be a spectacular opening ceremony, with thousands of participants filling the Bird’s Nest. Continue reading…

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 74 - Cancel me, do whatever the heck you want, but I’m always going to state the truth. And the truth today is that Black Lives Matter exploited the death of George Floyd and made millions off what they call the pain of black people. This is simply reprehensible. Continue reading…

Follow along as Fox News checks in Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new Rooftop Revelation.

FOX BUSINESS

CAPTAIN ‘SENSELESS’ - Jeff Bezos will pay for Rotterdam to partially dismantle a nearly 145-year-old bridge so he can sail his $485 million super yacht out after finishing construction on the vessel. Continue reading…

TRAVEL TRAVESTY - The Biden administration should end its COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated passengers prior to traveling the U.S. because the virus is so widespread in states, travel industry leaders argued in a letter sent to the White House Wednesday. Continue reading…

NO CENTS - Spotify has been put under a microscope in recent weeks after Neil Young inspired a handful of artists to remove their music from the platform Continue reading…

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE

MJ ON BROADWAY - On Tuesday, the late Michael Jackson’s children were spotted in New York City, attending the opening night of "MJ The Musical.’ Continue reading…

WELCOME TO NFL - Washington’s NFL team unveiled its new name on Wednesday, 18 months after retiring their previous one. Welcome, Washington Commanders. Continue reading…

‘VERY HAPPY FOR HIM’ - Mark Wahlberg is congratulating his pal Tom Brady on his long and successful career as the seven-time Super Bowl champion hangs up his cleats following 22 seasons in the NFL. Continue reading…

‘SHAKEN’ HOUSEWIFE - "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is recovering from a "traumatic experience." Continue reading…

HARMON’S HOLLYWOOD - Angie Harmon is reflecting on the new direction her career has taken since she ended her role as Jane Clementine Rizzoli on "Rizzoli & Isles." Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY

"Gutfeld!" panelists discuss Whoopi Goldberg’s Holocaust remarks and her suspension from "The View." Watch now…

PIC OF THE DAY

Two toddlers on wheels are shown paying their respects to fallen Officer Wilbert Mora in New York City. Mora died after suffering gunshot wounds during a 911 call in Harlem last month. His partner, Officer Jason Rivera, also after the ambush attack. Click here for the story behind the image…

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Rogan just asks questions, and he notes the obvious. It's this last quality that makes the people in charge hate and fear Joe Rogan."

- TUCKER CARLSON, ‘TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT,’ DISCUSSING CALLS TO CUT OFF PODCASTER JOE ROGAN

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.