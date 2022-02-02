Conservatives argue against Whoopi Goldberg's suspension by ABC: 'Illiberal and irrational'

A number of conservative voices are speaking out in defense of Whoopi Goldberg, the liberal co-host of ABC's "The View," who was suspended Tuesday following her false claim earlier this week that the Holocaust was "not about race."

Those standing up for Goldberg took to multiple outlets to slam her suspension, arguing it was akin to "cancel culture," and that it didn't make sense given she apologized, admitted her mistake and wasn't fired.

Goldberg made the claim on Monday's episode and argued that, rather than race, the Holocaust was actually about "man's inhumanity to man," despite the systematic killing of an estimated six million Jews that the Nazis viewed as racially inferior.

She issued an apology Monday night on Twitter, and reiterated that apology Tuesday on "The View" as she appeared alongside Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who explained to the co-hosts why the Holocaust was, indeed, about race.

Goldberg's suspension was announced Tuesday night by ABC News.

"With pay? Without pay? Who cares? This smells like cancel culture, or at least some dank hypocrisy at ABC, and a cheap way to deflect attention from the real problem," one critic tweeted, while another accused ABC of trying to "worm" its way out of bad publicity.

Another critic questioned the timing of Goldberg's suspension considering she had already apologized the day before, while another questioned what a suspension would help and suggested ABC executives were trying to feed an imaginary "lust for punishment."

"[Whoopi Goldberg] did nothing wrong. She expressed an opinion that was uninformed. She then got informed. And she apologized. [ABC News] you suck for suspending her. A suspension??? What a stupid, timid world we live in," former Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh wrote.

In a Wednesday article for National Review, senior writer Charles C.W. Cooke described Goldberg's suspension as "illiberal and irrational," noting that although her claim about the Holocaust was factually incorrect, people on political tv shows said "stupid and historically illiterate things every day."

Fox News' Sean Hannity slammed ABC's action against Goldberg Tuesday, calling on the media to "denounce censorship."

" … [H]ere's the great thing about living in a free country," he said. "If you don't like what Whoopi Goldberg said, guess what? Change the channel. If you don't like her show, change the channel. [If] [y]ou don't like Stephen Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon constantly shilling for Democrats, telling bad jokes, don't watch it. No one is forcing you to. You don't have to tune in."

"Censorship via big government, corporations is never the answer," he added.