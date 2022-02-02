Expand / Collapse search
Touching toddler tribute for deceased NYPD Det. William Mora

This sweet photo was one of many to emerge from the funeral scenes on Wednesday in Manhattan as a fallen officer received last respects

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
Hundreds attend NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora's funeral Video

Hundreds attend NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora's funeral

Fox News' Bryan Llenas reports on the funeral for Officer Mora who was killed in an ambush in Harlem.

Some pictures capture a story in ways that words can't always accomplish.

One of the sweetest and most poignant photos to emerge from the funeral on Wednesday in Manhattan held for deceased NYPD Detective William Mora is shown here.

Two toddlers on wheels are shown paying their respects to fallen Officer Mora in midtown Manhattan

Det. Mora died after suffering gunshot wounds during a 911 call in Harlem last month. His partner, Det. Jason Rivera, also perished after the same incident.

Check out this photo below.

Toddlers at the wheel pay their respects on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, to deceased NYPD Detective William Mora in midtown Manhattan during his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Toddlers at the wheel pay their respects on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, to deceased NYPD Detective William Mora in midtown Manhattan during his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Mora's family emigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republican when he was only seven years old. He was to be buried on Wednesday afternoon in Woodside, Queens.

Det. Jason Rivera's funeral took place last Friday, on Jan. 28.

Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, were both shot on the night of Jan. 21 while responding to a domestic violence call. 

Rivera died on Jan. 22 and Mora died on Jan. 25, according to Harry J. Wedin, NYPD chief of special operations.

Thousands of law enforcement officers created what officials described as an "ocean of blue" outside St. Patrick's Cathedral last week for Rivera's funeral — and they did the same on Wednesday, Feb. 2, for Mora's funeral as well.

Check out these additional photos taken on Wed., Feb. 2, 2022, as thousands came out to pay their respects, share their anguish, pray, and let the family know in their own way that others were thinking of them and hurting with them in their time of deep sorrow.  

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora react after receiving a flag from the honor guard following Mora's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora react after receiving a flag from the honor guard following Mora's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York.

Police are shown on Feb. 2, 2022, in front of Atlas in Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, across the street from St. Patrick's Cathedral. NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora died after an ambush in Harlem. His partner, Officer Jason Rivera, also died from gunshot wounds received during the same incident. Both men were in their 20s.

Police are shown on Feb. 2, 2022, in front of Atlas in Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, across the street from St. Patrick's Cathedral. NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora died after an ambush in Harlem. His partner, Officer Jason Rivera, also died from gunshot wounds received during the same incident. Both men were in their 20s.

A thin blue line in midtown Manhattan during the funeral held for fallen NYPD Det. William Mora on Feb. 2, 2022. 

A thin blue line in midtown Manhattan during the funeral held for fallen NYPD Det. William Mora on Feb. 2, 2022.

Scenes during the funeral of fallen NYPD Det. William Mora on Feb. 2, 2022.

Scenes during the funeral of fallen NYPD Det. William Mora on Feb. 2, 2022.

Det. Mora, though now gone from this earth, helped saved five lives because of his generosity before his death.

He chose to be an organ donor. 

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.