Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Blanket enjoy night out on Broadway for 'MJ The Musical'

Michael Jackson's kids are celebrating his legacy.

On Tuesday night, the late pop star's daughter Paris, 23, and sons Prince, 24, and Blanket, 19, were spotted at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City.

The famed theater is currently home to "MJ The Musical," which recounts the King of Pop's creation of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

The show, which stars Myles Frost as Jackson, features some of the late star's biggest hits, including "Bad," "Billie Jean" and "Beat It."

For the opening night outing, Paris wore a red and gold patterned dress with a matching pair of boots and a dark red facemask and plenty of colorful jewelry.

The boys both wore black suits. Prince completed his ensemble with a black tie.

The musical has, of course, drawn criticism considering controversy swirled after the HBO two-part documentary "Leaving Neverland" renewed interest in accusations of child sex abuse against the pop star.

A reporter was asked to leave the red carpet on opening night after asking "how audience members should balance potential discomfort with enjoyment of the show’s theatrical artistry."

"I’ve been hearing you’re asking difficult questions," Variety's' Michael Appler said he was told by a representative. "Not on opening night. If you would like to ask real questions, you can schedule an interview with the cast."

"MJ The Musical" has received very mixed reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter calling it "remarkable" and Deadline referring to the show as "visually and sonically ravishing."

On the other hand, the New York Post said the show had a "lifeless script" and accused "MJ" of sanitizing Jackson's life and music. Similarly, The New York Times said it was "jarring" that Jackson's biggest scandal was left out of the story completely.