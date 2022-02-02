Biden is leading from behind in Russia-Ukraine conflict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea in 2014, I was an Airman advising NATO on AirPower issues. Now, nearly eight years later, I traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine as a lawmaker. On the trip, I had the opportunity to speak with the top Ukrainian officials: President Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and others.

The message is clear: Vladimir Putin is acting now because he senses an environment of weakness.

Weakness in the Biden administration’s approach to energy; in their countless failures (most importantly the tragic Afghanistan evacuation); and in their lack of commitment to law and order at the U.S. southern border.

The United States used to negotiate from a posture of peace through strength. The Biden Doctrine is crisis through weakness.

President Zelensky told me that European dependence on Russian energy—bolstered by Nord Stream II—has undermined their national security and enabled the current crisis to occur. Some European countries have decided to cozy up to Russia and have allowed Putin to become the primary supplier of energy to Europe—supplying 40% of Europe’s natural gas.

I, along with many of my Republican colleagues, have repeatedly criticized President Biden for refusing to fully condemn Nord Stream II, knowing the potential power and leverage it carried. President Biden’s overall weakness in foreign policy has handed Putin a major win in his quest for control of energy flows.

Our adversaries are closely watching the crises of Biden’s first year as president unfurl. Most importantly, they watched President Biden execute the most heartbreaking disaster of his tenure: the tragic and chaotic Afghanistan evacuation when a United States President turned his back on hundreds of American citizens and thousands of our Afghan allies.

President Biden’s countless mistakes leave our adversaries and allies questioning his resolve. The president promises to impose severe sanctions on Russia should Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine.

But are these threats empty? President Biden seems to be leading from behind and now our enemies are testing us.

Why would Russia expect the Biden administration to respect the borders of Ukraine when they refuse to secure our own borders? Border security matters, and that begins here at home. President Zelensky told me directly that his borders matter and he will defend them.

Ukraine is a test for the West. If Russia is allowed to invade a sovereign country and destroy Democracy in Ukraine—China, Iran, and North Korea will certainly be taking notes.

We need a president who is strong and capable of securing the United States and standing firm with our allies. One who understands the importance of both energy security and sovereign borders—in America and abroad.

If President Biden won’t act, Congress must. I will be working to impose strong sanctions on the Nord Stream II pipeline and will continue championing policies to secure the U.S. border. We need Democrats and Republicans alike to come together in the face of tyranny.

Weakness has bred nothing but crisis. We must return to peace through strength.

