Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Real Housewives
Published

‘Real Housewives’ alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas 'trying to move on' after 'traumatic' incident in her home

Police announced on Wednesday that the previous day, they had arrested a man for allegedly threatening Vargas' life

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is recovering from a "traumatic experience."

Police announced Wednesday that the previous day, they had arrested a man for allegedly threatening Vargas' life inside her own California home.

Now, Vargas' manager has let fans know how she's holding up after the ordeal.

"Elizabeth was safely removed from danger by the Newport Beach Police Department SWAT team as she was being held against her will," her manager, David Weintraub, told Fox News Digital. "She's thankful for the great work they did and for saving her life. This was extremely traumatic for her and she's just trying to move on and stay safe."

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR’S CALIFORNIA HOME IS SCENE OF POLICE SWAT ACTION; 3 ARRESTED: REPORTS

Weintraub told the New York Post's Page Six that the star was "shaken" by the incident.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has been left "shaken" by a traumatic ordeal at her home that reportedly saw her ex hold her hostage.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has been left "shaken" by a traumatic ordeal at her home that reportedly saw her ex hold her hostage. (Getty Images)

Police were responding to a welfare-check call Tuesday when they found "an armed male suspect who was actively threatening the life of the victim," according to a release from the Newport Beach Police Department.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ ALUM LISA VANDERPUMP HOSPITALIZED FOR BROKEN LEG AFTER BEING BUCKED OFF HORSE: REPORT

"Based on information received by officers after rescuing the victim, the evolving incident warranted the evacuation of the surrounding residences," the release stated. "The Crisis Response Team was requested in order to secure the residence and ensure the safety of the community. Law Enforcement confirmed there were no other individuals involved, and no further threats to the community."

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars and alums from left: Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Storms Beador, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars and alums from left: Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Storms Beador, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas (Casey Durkin/Bravo)

The investigation is continuing.

Sources close to Vargas also told Page Six that Vargas called the police when her ex-boyfriend, whom she'd been seeing on and off, allegedly began to extort her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He became obsessive with her and would show up at places and come by her house randomly," alleged one source. "He asked her for money all the time, so she gave him a little money, but then threatened to start extorting her."

Sources reportedly shared that Vargas' ex was allegedly extorting her.

Sources reportedly shared that Vargas' ex was allegedly extorting her. (Getty Images)

Eventually, the ex allegedly demanded Vargas give him a car and she refused, the outlet reported. 

"She called the police yesterday, so police start monitoring the house, and he shows up," explained the insider. "He runs in the house, holds her hostage, has a gun. When [police] realized he pulled a gun out, they raided."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Added a second source: "She's traumatized. She was held captive."

Nate Day is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital

Trending