Rubio signals Zelenskyy now willing to sign Trump's minerals deal and more top headlines

TOP 3

1. Zelenskyy ready to sign Trump's deal

2. Musk's new email to federal employees

3. Nancy Pelosi's message to Democrats

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘YOU LIE!’ – Before Trump's address, see the top wildest moments from presidential addresses from Reagan to Biden. Continue reading …

FUEL TO THE FIRE – NATO ally makes stance with US Navy clear after company calls for boycott over Trump. Continue reading …

‘TRAGIC MYSTERY’ – Gene Hackman's friends open up about 'reclusive' behavior before his death. Continue reading …

END OF THE ROAD – Rare look at illegal immigrant arrests on America's busiest interstate. Continue reading …

THE OSCAR GOES TO… – 'Anora' takes home top prize at the Academy Awards — a look at the complete list of winners. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

FACING THE FACTS – 'Sanctuary city' mayors prepare to explain themselves to House, avoid notorious debacle. Continue reading …

SIGN ON THE LINE – UK prime minister lays out Ukraine peace deal framework, Zelenskyy 'ready' to finish rare earth deal. Continue reading …

HITTING BACK – Trump swipes former national security advisor who accused him of ‘coddling Putin.’ Continue reading …

'ALL UPSIDE DOWN' – Dem mayor offers condolences to family of knife-wielding suspect killed while allegedly trying to stab people. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘STUPID’ – Bill Maher blasts Dem's attempt to destroy the economy to protest Trump. Continue reading …

BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD – Democrats hold 'comeback retreat' to win back working class. Continue reading …

BIG, BIG, BIG THING – Comedian says men in women's sports was final straw for many voters. Continue reading …

DONE DEAL – School district agrees to remove alleged antisemitic content from Ethnic Studies curriculum. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHUCK DEVORE – The predictable outcome of California’s green energy policies has arrived and it's a disaster. Continue reading …

MARK PENN – The early reviews are in — Trump's approval rating is way higher than Biden's was. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SIMPLE SOLUTION – The diet a woman credits with healing her mind and body — and saving her life. Continue reading …

TICKET TO RIDE – The form of travel seeing 'steady growth' as people look for flight alternatives. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on film feats, basketball battlegrounds and sizzling speeches. Take the quiz here …

'CHEAP AND TACKY' – Sabrina Carpenter's racy Brit Awards performance sparks outrage among viewers. Continue reading …

'CRISIS POINT' – One man shares a warning about Americans' health. See video …

WATCH

MIKE POMPEO – US needs to focus on imposing costs on Putin. See video …

EMILY METZ – American Egg Board urges consumers to ‘keep calm and crack on.’ See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













