Donald Trump

Trump says US should spend 'less time worrying about Putin,' calls his former advisor an 'ineffective loser'

'H.R. MCMASTER IS A WEAK AND TOTALLY INEFFECTIVE LOSER!' Trump said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Trump banishes Zelenskyy after Oval Office shouting match Video

Trump banishes Zelenskyy after Oval Office shouting match

Panelists Laura Fink and Clay Travis join ‘MediaBuzz’ to discuss the future of negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump following their tense exchange at the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized his former national security advisor on Sunday and said the U.S. government should spend less time worrying about Russian President Vladimir Putin amid Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Trump made the comments Sunday night in a pair of posts on his social media platform Truth Social after Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who served as Trump's national security adviser during his first administration, criticized the president for "coddling Putin" while putting increased pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"H.R. MCMASTER IS A WEAK AND TOTALLY INEFFECTIVE LOSER!" Trump wrote.

ZELENSKYY SAYS IRE WITH TRUMP BEGAN WITH PRO-TRUMP RHETORIC

Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as U.S. Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025.  (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don’t end up like Europe!" he said in a follow-up post.

McMaster had criticized Trump and Vice President JD Vance after their meeting with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. During the negotiations, Trump and Vance heavily criticized the Ukrainian president in a tense exchange between the two countries' leaders before the U.S. president cut the meeting short and sent Zelenskyy on his way.

RUSSIA REVELS IN OVAL OFFICE SPECTACLE AFTER ZELENSKYY SPARS WITH TRUMP, VANCE

Trump and Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., February 28, 2025. (Getty Images)

"It is impossible to understand why President Trump and Vice President Vance seem determined to put more pressure on President Zelensky while they seem to be coddling Putin - the person who inflicted this terrible war in Ukraine," McMaster said Friday on X.

The blowup in the Oval Office was sparked by Zelenskyy's request for security guarantees as the war continues after Russia invaded Ukraine more than three years ago.

Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House after a heated meeting in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025. (Getty Images)

Russian leaders and Russian state media appeared joyous after the testy exchange.

But several leaders from Europe and elsewhere came to Zelenskyy's defense after the exchange, and the Ukrainian president thanked each of them for their support on social media.

