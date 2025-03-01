Top wildest moments from presidential addresses to entire Congress, from Reagan to Biden

As President Trump prepares to deliver his first address to joint sessions of Congress since taking office in January, here are several of the wildest moments from joint addresses from presidents in the past.

Dem. Sen. Joe Manchin bucks party to stand and clap for Trump in 2018

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat who later became an independent, went viral on social media after he stood when President Trump entered the chamber, and stood and applauded some of Trump’s policy proposals when other Democrats remained sitting.

"That’s the way I was raised in West Virginia. We have respect," Manchin said about his actions at Trump’s first State of the Union address. "There is some civility still yet. There should be civility in this place."

President Biden blasts GOP lawmakers in 2023 address, prompting jeers from Republicans in the crowd

"Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage — I get it — unless I agree to their economic plans," Biden said to Congress, prompting a shake of the head from then-GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the background and shouts from the crowd and shots of other Republicans shaking their heads.

"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans, some Republicans, want Medicare and Social Security to sunset," Biden continued, which caused an even more pronounced shake of the head from McCarthy, who mouthed "no" as Republicans continued to jeer.

"I’m not saying it’s the majority," Biden continued, which resulted in even more boos from the raucous crowd.

"Let me give you — anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy — I’ll give you a copy of the proposal," Biden continued to say over increasingly louder shouting from the crowd, which included GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, stood up and gestured her frustration. " That means Congress doesn’t vote — I’m glad to see — no, I tell you, I enjoy conversion."

Biden’s speech continued to devolve from there as Republican outrage interrupted him on multiple occasions.

Reagan surprises the crowd with first-ever acknowledgment of a guest in the audience

Guests in the audience acknowledged in presidential speeches to joint sessions of Congress have become commonplace in recent years, but President Ronald Reagan’s 1982 address was the first time the practice was rolled out.

Reagan’s speech came just weeks after Air Florida Flight 90 crashed into Washington’s 14th Street Bridge over the Potomac River shortly after taking off in an accident that killed 78 people.

Three people survived the crash thanks to civilians on the ground who rushed to their aid, including Congressional Budget Office assistant Lenny Skutnik, who stripped off his shoes and clothes and dove into the frigid waters.

Reagan honored Skutnik in his speech, which made honoring people in the crowd a more common theme in the years to come.

"Just 2 weeks ago, in the midst of a terrible tragedy on the Potomac, we saw again the spirit of American heroism at its finest — the heroism of dedicated rescue workers saving crash victims from icy waters," Reagan said. "And we saw the heroism of one of our young government employees, Lenny Skutnik, who, when he saw a woman lose her grip on the helicopter line, dived into the water and dragged her to safety."

Rep. Boebert heckles Biden over Afghanistan withdrawal during 2022 address

"You put them in, 13 of them," GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert shouted at Biden as he talked about Afghanistan veterans who ended up in caskets due to exposure to toxic burn pits. Boebert was referencing the 13 U.S. service members killed during Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Boebert was wearing an outfit that said "Drill Baby Drill" in opposition to Biden’s energy policies and her outburst drew some boos from the audience.

At another point, Boebert and Greene started chanting "build the wall" when Biden was talking about immigration.

Rep. Joe Wilson yells ‘You lie!’ at President Obama

One of the most remembered outbursts from a State of the Union address came in 2009 when South Carolina GOP Congressman Joe Wilson interrupted President Obama’s address, which at the time was far less common than it later became.

"There are also those who claim that our reform effort will insure illegal immigrants," Obama said, talking about his controversial Obamacare plan. "This, too, is false. The reforms I'm proposing would not apply to those who are here illegally."

"You lie!" Wilson shouted from his seat on the Republican side of the chamber, causing widespread yelling from other members in the audience.

Wilson later apologized to Obama’s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel.

"This evening I let my emotions get the best of me when listening to the president's remarks regarding the coverage of illegal immigrants in the health care bill," Wilson said in a written statement. "While I disagree with the president's statement, my comments were inappropriate and regrettable. I extend sincere apologies to the president for this lack of civility."

Speaker Pelosi tears up Trump’s 2020 speech

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparked a social media firestorm and cemented herself in State of the Union infamy in February 2020 when she stood up and tore Trump’s speech into pieces after he had finished.

When Fox News asked Pelosi afterward why she did it, she responded, "Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives." She added, "I tore it up. I was trying to find one page with truth on it. I couldn't."

Pelosi’s outburst came on the heels of Trump’s first impeachment trial, which ended in a Senate acquittal the day after the speech.

"Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family. That's her legacy," the White House tweeted after Pelosi tore up the speech, referencing individuals who Trump mentioned during his address.

