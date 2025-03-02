Bill Maher and panel rip 'f------' stupid' no-spend day movement, interpretive dance protests to counter Trump

Comedian Bill Maher slammed the no-spend day protests calling the economic blackout protest "so f------ stupid," as his panel suggested Democrats figure out how to win elections.

"This is something called the People’s Union USA. And they have something called — today I got emails about this from people — no spend day. And it’s against the malign influence of billionaires, big corporations and both major political parties on the lives of working Americans," Maher said during his "Overtime" section of his Friday show. "And what it is, is you refrain from making any purchases, either in stores or online, to shun fast food, getting gas — for a full day! I know! That look on your face says it all! You’re right, it’s so f------ stupid!"

According to the Associated Press, a group called the People's Union USA organized an economic blackout on Friday, Feb. 28, to protest big corporations and the system as a whole.

Maher was joined by former Democratic Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as well as CNN host Fared Zakaria, who pointed out that some have used interpretive dance to protest the president.

"This is why I was saying that there really is a movement of people doing interpretive dances to protest the Trump administration’s cuts of USAID," Zakaria said. "I mean, like, people are starving. You know, the thing about not winning, as you said, is you’re left with these kind of absurdities. The answer is figure out how to win elections."

Zakaria specifically suggested that Democrats look to former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for guidance on how to win elections, because they are the only two Democrats to have served two terms since Roosevelt.

"Bernie Sanders didn't win, AOC hasn't been president recently," Zakaria pointed out.

Emmanuel agreed and provided an example.

"Breaking news, 100,000 new community police officers, or defund the police? Now which one do you think is going to work?" Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel also slammed the Democratic Party.

"What's really crazy about where the party's gone, it's taken in identity politics, that the only way you have moral standing is if you're somehow been hurt," he said. "And that is insane."

The former Chicago mayor took aim at Chicago's leadership during the show as well, accusing the government of becoming too "permissive" on crime and having fixated on niche liberal issues like transgender bathroom policies rather than dealing with plummeting education standards.

