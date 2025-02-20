Oscars 2025: Winners and losers

"Anora" won big Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards.

The 2025 Academy Awards featured a star-studded roster with Demi Moore, Ariana Grande and Zoe Saldaña dazzling on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here's the complete list of winners from the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

Best Picture

"Anora" "The Brutalist" "A Complete Unknown" "Conclave" "Dune: Part Two" "Emilia Pérez" "I'm Still Here" "Nickel Boys" "The Substance" "Wicked"

Directing

Sean Baker, "Anora" Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez" Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist" Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance" James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist" Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown" Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing" Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave" Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Actress in a leading role

Mikey Madison, "Anora" Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked" Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez" Demi Moore, "The Substance" Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Actor in a supporting role

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" Yura Borisov, "Anora" Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown" Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist" Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Actress in a supporting role

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez" Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown" Ariana Grande, "Wicked" Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist" Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Best original screenplay

"Anora," Sean Baker "The Brutalist," Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold "A Real Pain," Jesse Eisenberg "September 5," Tim Fehlbaum & Moritz Binder "The Substance," Coralie Fargeat

Best adapted screenplay

"Conclave," Peter Straughan "A Complete Unknown," Jay Cocks & James Mangold "Emilia Pérez," Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain & Nicolas Livecchi "Nickel Boys," RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes "Sing Sing," Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin & John "Divine G" Whitfield

Best international feature

"I'm Still Here," Walter Salles (Brazil) "The Girl with the Needle," Magnus von Horn (Denmark) "Emilia Pérez," Jacques Audiard (France) "The Seed of the Sacred Fig," Mohammad Rasoulof (Germany) "Flow," Miguel Gomes (Latvia)

Best documentary feature

"No Other Land," Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor (No distributor) "Black Box Diaries," Shiori Itō (MTV) "Porcelain War," Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev (Picturehouse) "Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat," Johan Grimonprez (Kino Lorber) "Sugarcane," Julian Brave NoiseCat & Emily Kassie (Nat Geo)

Best animated feature

"Flow," (Janus Films/Sideshow) "Inside Out 2," (Disney/Pixar) "Memoir of a Snail" (IFC Films) "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" (Aardman/Netflix) "The Wild Robot," (Dreamworks/Universal)

Best cinematography

"The Brutalist," Lol Crawley "Dune: Part Two," Greig Fraser "Emilia Pérez," Paul Guillaume "Maria," Edward Lachman "Nosferatu," Jarin Blaschke

Best costume design

"Wicked," Paul Tazewell "A Complete Unknown," Arianne Phillips "Conclave," Lisy Christl "Gladiator II," Janty Yates "Nosferatu," Linda Muir

Best film editing

"Anora," Sean Baker "The Brutalist," Dávid Jancsó "Conclave," Nick Emerson "Emilia Pérez," Juliette Welfling "Wicked," Myron Kerstein

Best production design

"Wicked," Nathan Crowley "The Brutalist," Judy Becker "Conclave," Suzie Davies "Dune: Part Two," Patrice Vermette "Nosferatu," Craig Lathrop

Best original score

"The Brutalist," Daniel Blumberg "Conclave," Volker Bertelmann "Emilia Pérez," Clément Ducol & Camille "Wicked," John Powell & Stephen Schwartz "The Wild Robot," Kris Bowers

Best original song

"El Mal," "Emilia Pérez" (Clement Ducol, Camille & Jacques Audiard) "Never Too Late," "Elton John: Never Too Late" (Elton John & Brandi Carlile) "Mi Camino," "Emilia Pérez" (Clement Ducol & Camille) "Like a Bird," "Sing Sing" (Adrian Quesada & Abraham Alexander) "The Journey," "The Six Triple Eight" (Diane Warren)

Best sound

"Dune: Part Two" "A Complete Unknown" "Emilia Pérez" "Wicked" "The Wild Robot"

Best visual effects

"Dune: Part Two" "Alien: Romulus" "Better Man" "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" "Wicked"

Best makeup and hairstyling

"The Substance" "A Different Man" "Emilia Pérez" "Nosferatu" "Wicked"

Best documentary short

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra" "Death by Numbers" "I Am Ready, Warden" "Incident" "Instruments of a Beating Hart"

Best animated short

"In the Shadow of Cypress" "Beautiful Men" "Magic Candies" "Wander to Wonder" "Yuck!"

Best live-action short

"I'm Not a Robot" "A Lien" "Anuja" "The Last Ranger" "The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"