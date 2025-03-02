Sabrina Carpenter's racy Brit Awards performance sparks outrage among viewers

Sabrina Carpenter 's 2025 Brit Awards performance is causing a wave of debate among viewers.

On Saturday, the former Disney star got a mix of reactions after opening the show with hit songs such as "Bed Chem" and "Espresso." Wearing a red lingerie ensemble, Carpenter's racy performance had U.K. residents threatening the broadcasting company, Ofcom, as the segment was shown ahead of the 9 p.m. watershed. According to the BBC, the 9 p.m. watershed policy is intended to prevent programming unsuitable for children from airing too early.

"What have I just watched Sabrina carpenter," one viewer wrote on X. "WTF That was pure soft porn before the watershed."

SABRINA CARPENTER BLASTS CRITICS OF HER SKIMPY TOUR OUTFITS: ‘DON'T COME TO THE SHOW'

"It’s cool to be sexy and empowered. Unfortunately, this throw back was none of those things. Cheap and tacky," another wrote.

"The other acts did very creative routines, with impressive sets and costumes. This was lazy and thoughtless. The "dancers" looked as foolish as she did. It wasn’t kitch, it was cringe," one viewer wrote.

Despite the outrage among some viewers, others were impressed with the singer's creativity.

"Some people threatening to complain to Ofcom about Sabrina Carpenter's BRIT Awards performance need to get a life. It was a fun show with great energy! If you can't handle a little excitement before 9 pm, maybe it's time to lighten up!" one fan wrote.

"Sabrina Carpenter at the brits doing bed chem before the watershed is absolutely iconic. she’s a sexy little lady who wants everyone to feel sexy for themselves not for other people! Go cry about it it ofcom," another wrote.

On Sunday, Carpenter - who won the Global Success award at the UK award show - took to social media to share a series of photos and videos from the Brit Awards, cheekily writing, "i now know what watershed is!!!!"

Representatives for Carpenter did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A representative for Ofcom told Fox News Digital that they plan to publish an audience complaint report on March 5. If they receive more than 50 complaints about the performance, Carpenter's performance will be documented.

Carpenter has always stayed true to who she is, especially when it comes to expressing herself through her artistry.

"This is my diary," she said in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2024. "Once I put it out there, it’s for other people to interpret. I try to not tell people what a song is explicitly about. People don’t always know what’s going on inside the minds of anyone, let alone a young girl who’s navigating love and a lot of things for the first time."