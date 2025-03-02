Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Gene Hackman’s friends say he was ‘slowing down’ and ‘reclusive’ ahead of mysterious death

Stuart Ashman was longtime friend of Hackman in Santa Fe, New Mexico

By Elizabeth Stanton , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Gene Hackman’s friend calls actor’s death a ‘tragic mystery’ Video

Gene Hackman’s friend calls actor’s death a ‘tragic mystery’

Stuart Ashman, friend of the late Gene Hackman, shared with Fox News Digital that the actor had been "slowing down" and become somewhat "reclusive" in recent years before his mysterious death. Video by Derek Shook for Fox News Digital.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gene Hackman’s friend, Stuart Ashman, wishes he had stayed closer with the actor before his mysterious death but will always have fond memories and a treasured painting from the late actor.

"Obviously, he was 95, so he was slowing down," Ashman told Fox News Digital. "And after COVID, he was more reclusive, protecting his immune system and everything else." 

He continued, "I really am puzzled by the whole thing. You know, there's a lot of different reports coming out. It's kind of a tragic mystery in a way. And I can't really speculate on what it could have been. Certainly nothing dark there. I think it gets compounded by the fact that it was the two of them and the dog. But I don't know beyond that."

Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home last Wednesday. Authorities have said the couple had been dead for several days when they were discovered but have not released a cause of death.

side by side photos of Betsy Arakawa and Gene Hackman on the red carpet and on the golf course

Gene Hackman's friend, Stuart Ashman, told Fox News Digital that the actor had been "slowing down" and was "more reclusive" over the past few years before his mysterious death. (Ron Galella, Ltd.)

GENE HACKMAN, WIFE FOUND DEAD IN SPRAWLING SANTA FE ESTATE: WHAT THE INVESTIGATION TELLS US SO FAR

Daniel and Barbara Lenihan and their son, Aaron, also recently spoke with People Magazine about Hackman and Arakawa, saying Hackman had been "essentially kind of home-bound" in "recent times" and "quit riding his bike through the neighborhood."

Aaron told the outlet, "Betsy tried to keep him kind of active and engaged," adding that Hackman did puzzles and yoga via Zoom daily. 

"She was still trying to keep him as active and engaged and healthy as possible," Aaron said.

Daniel and Barbara also said in the "last couple of months," Hackman "was really slipping there."

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy in 1994

The couple's friends, Daniel and Barbara Lenihan and son Aaron, told People Magazine that Hackman was "essentially kind of home-bound" in "recent times." (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

GENE HACKMAN'S 911 CALLER DISTRAUGHT OVER COUPLE'S MYSTERIOUS DEATH, SAYS THEY TREATED PEOPLE 'LIKE GOLD'

The family also recalled that Arakawa was "very protective of him in terms of COVID, so she'd always wear a mask when we'd see her out." 

"They seemed like real life partners, really, really close to each other, and they were both incredibly kind. And they were reserved, but they were real [and] a lot of fun," Aaron told People.

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife.

The Lenihan family said the couple "seemed like real life partners." (Urschke/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The last time Ashman and Hackman spoke was before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the gap in conversation is one he regrets.

"It was before COVID, and it reminded me of when I was a kid. My father had a friend who he had not been in contact with, and we went to visit him. And then he had been dead for a few days. And my father lamented not having called him. And I feel the same way," he said.

side by side photos of Stuart Ashman and Gene Hackman

Stuart Ashman met Hackman in the late '90s and the two bonded over Pilates, their military service and more. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You don't think about it, but your friend is there, and you figure they're all right. I mean, the last time I think I talked to him… he had a place that he rented in the Florida Keys for the winter, you know, a couple of winter months anyway. And he was going there. So that's the last time I talked to him when he was going there."

Hackman and Ashman met in the late '90s when they served on a committee together at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, and they bonded further through a shared Pilates teacher.

"Obviously, he was 95, so he was slowing down. And after COVID, he was more reclusive protecting his immune system and everything else."

— Gene Hackman's friend, Stuart Ashman

"He was the class after me, and it was a one-on-one class, and we would sit and talk for long enough that the teacher said, ‘Gene, are you're going to take a class today or are you just going to talk to Stuart?’ And that's really kind of how it was. It was a strong connection. Although, you know, now that he's passed, I lament the fact that we didn't spend more time together."

Ashman, the co-owner of Artes de Cuba Gallery and former secretary of cultural affairs for New Mexico, also has a small farm with chickens. He would regularly deliver a dozen eggs to Hackman.

Gene Hackman sits for an interview before his death in 2025

Ashman said he and Hackman would chat so much outside Pilates classes that the teacher had to interrupt. (Bravo/Everett Collection)

GENE HACKMAN'S CO-STAR, GARY SINISE, SAYS STAR WAS LIVING 'QUIET LIFE' OUTSIDE HOLLYWOOD BEFORE MYSTERIOUS DEATH

"One day he brought me a painting and I said, ‘You can't give me this painting.’ He says, ‘Yeah, you've been giving me eggs for months.’ So I traded a painting for eggs, which is pretty nice. So now I have this wonderful treasure."

Ashman shared that Hackman was active in the community, explaining that "he was invested in a lot of other businesses in Santa Fe."

A painting by the late Gene Hackman

Ashman will always treasure the painting Hackman gifted him in exchange for regular egg deliveries. (Courtesy of Stuart Ashman)

"I knew people that he really backed businesses, if he liked somebody, he'd get involved in their business. And I don't think it wasn't a moneymaking thing for him. It was really to help people out."

Hackman was also often seen out exercising and was "in great shape" even at an advanced age.

Close up of Gene Hackman

Hackman was often seen exercising in the Santa Fe area. (Ron Davis/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He was very fit, you know, and he was 6 foot 2 plus an ex-Marine. He did Pilates like three times a week. And then on the days that he didn't do Pilates, he would load his bicycle up to his SUV and drive to Albuquerque, which is 70 miles, and ride this trail down there, which is along the river and it's paved and level. So he didn't want to do mountain biking, but he did that. So he was in great shape," Ashman said. 

His fondest memories of Hackman remain their conversations at the Pilates classes, joking that sometimes their talks would be "a guy thing" and other times they’d discuss politics, including Ashman’s childhood in Cuba, where Hackman had spent some time.

They also bonded over their shared military service.

Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Split Decisions before his death in 2025

According to Ashman, Hackman was active in the Santa Fe community as well as physically active and fit. (New Century Distribution/Everett Collection)

GENE HACKMAN MOURNED BY HOLLYWOOD: BILL MURRAY REMEMBERS 'TOUGH NUT' ACTOR WHO MADE GREAT MOVIES

"He was a Marine and I was a naval reservist. So we had some good jokes about those days. I mean, it was a different era. I mean, he's older than I am. So I don't know if he was involved in any combat or anything like that, but I certainly wasn't that."

WATCH: GENE HACKMAN’S FRIEND RECALLS OSCAR WINNER’S PHYSICAL FITNESS

Gene Hackman’s friend recalls Oscar winner’s physical fitness Video

Hackman also shared a fun behind-the-scenes piece of trivia about one of his most famous films, "The French Connection."

Ashman went to high school in the neighborhood where the movie’s famous car chase was filmed, which features several real-life crashes and near-misses.

Gene Hackman in "The French Connection"

Hackman shared a behind-the-scenes story of filming "The French Connection" with Ashman, tied to the film's famous car chase scene. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He told me this story about, after years after the movie, this guy he ran into in New York said, ‘Hey, man, you don't know what you did for me. You saved my life, I owe you.’ And he said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He says, 'When you were filming "The French Connection," they closed all the streets. But I didn't know about it. And I had my car in my driveway, and when I pulled out, you slammed into me. And then a producer came and gave me $20,000.'"

He added, "In those days, you could buy a new Chevy for $4,500. So it was a big deal."

Trending