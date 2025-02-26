Comedian, father of three girls, says men in women's sports was final straw for many voters

Comedian Chris Distefano told Fox News Digital that men competing in women's sports was a "humongous" issue for voters and himself in the 2024 election.

"Kamala is for they/them, Donald Trump is for you," is the line that echoed in the ears of millions of American parents and children over the course of the 2024 election.

The phrase was launched by the Trump campaign in September 2024. It was repeated in ads, not just for President Donald Trump, but for candidates down-ballot on the Republican ticket. It has been hailed as the most effective campaign slogan of the entire 2024 cycle.

Distefano corroborated the effectiveness of this strategy, listing men competing in women's sports as the catalyst for many people abandoning the Democratic Party in 2024.

"I think also too, like just a big, big, big, big, big thing was for all of us — for certain comedians and all that, this whole — I think the trans women in sports thing was a humongous thing for voters because the, you know, left wanted to go with the narrative that people are anti-trans and people don't, listen, there are people who hate every group for sure. I've never met someone who wants to physically hurt someone because they're trans. I think, like especially in New York, I think trans people are welcome," claimed Distefano.

The comedian saw hypocrisy behind Democrats advocating for men to be eligible to compete in women's sports, while simultaneously ignoring the women who will be affected by unfair competition.

"I'm all for anybody's time on this planet to be as peaceful as they want it to be and as pleasurable as they want it to be. I mean, you [are] only going to live once, but I think when the Democrats came out and were like championing, you know, trans females in sports, you forgot about, like the actual women, and you forgot like, ‘hey… I have daughters.’ Like, I don't want her to be competing against someone who was born a man just because they do have physiological advantages," said the comedian.

Distefano proposed creating an all-trans league, where transgender individuals can compete against each other and not be excluded from sports entirely, while also keeping women's sports safe from male domination.

"I want a trans league. For sure, I want that. I would love that. But I want biological women to play against biological women and men to play against men and trans people to play with trans people. We're all for that", Distefano proposed.

He claimed that when Democrats failed to address the issue of men participating in women's sports — and actually advocated for the issue — is when many high-profile individuals such as Joe Rogan decided to take a stand.

According to Distefano, when Democrats decided to ignore "common sense" fixes to the issue, such as creating an all-trans league, "that's when the shift that I noticed as a comedian, when the 'Rogans' of the world and the powerful people start saying, 'Okay, okay, okay, you've now lost me completely, and I can't stand by this anymore.'"

A national exit poll conducted by the Concerned Women for America (CWA) legislative action committee found that 70% of moderate voters saw the issue of "Donald Trump’s opposition to transgender boys and men playing girls and women’s sports and of transgender boys and men using girls and women’s bathrooms," as important to them.

And 6% said it was the most important issue of all, while 44% said it was "very important."

The comedian gave credit to "old-school Democrats" like Bill Maher, who he described as "common sense," and have been challenging their party on these issues. Distefano also felt that many people who traditionally aligned with the Democratic Party, like Joe Rogan, supported many of the party's causes, but were completely disaffected by the party's willingness to support men playing in women's sports.

"I think specifically on why a guy like Joe Rogan, and again - I don't know, I've never asked Joe about this, but what I saw, is that was the shift, when we were saying, 'Hey, wait, this is crazy. I was with some of the other stuff, but like, you can't be serious about this,' said Distefano.

Joe Rogan, who endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2020, ended up endorsing Trump in the 2024 election, signaling a massive shift in mainstream culture.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.