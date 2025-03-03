Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

UK prime minister lays out Ukraine peace deal framework as Zelenskyy responds to resignation calls

Zelenskyy says he is still willing to sign a rare earth minerals deal with Trump

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Secretary Rubio offers hope US, Ukraine can repair relations after White House explosive meeting Video

Secretary Rubio offers hope US, Ukraine can repair relations after White House explosive meeting

Michael Allen, former special assistant for national security, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss what's next after President Donald Trump's explosive meeting with Zelenskyy and Israel's acceptance of a deal to extend the ceasefire with Hamas.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer put forward a framework for a peace plan between Ukraine and Russia on Sunday, though he acknowledged it relies heavily on assumed U.S. support.

Starmer revealed the plan along with French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday. In a concession to President Donald Trump's administration, Starmer emphasized that European countries would need to "step up their own share of the burden" toward security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a peace deal.

Starmer said the U.K. is prepared to deploy boots on the ground in Ukraine as well as air force assets to ensure Russia does not infringe on a peace agreement. He nevertheless stated that the plan would rely heavily on U.S. backing as well.

Macron told French media that European leaders were discussing a plan that would freeze strikes from the air, sea and on energy infrastructure for 30 days in Ukraine. He said the window could be used to negotiate a wider peace deal.

ZELENSKYY MEETS WITH BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER IN LONDON FOLLOWING TRUMP OVAL OFFICE CLASH

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 02: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'SIMON DAWSON / NO 10 DOWNING STREET / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he hosts a European Leaders Summit at Lancaster House in London, United Kingdom on March 02, 2025. (Photo by Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he hosts a European Leaders Summit at Lancaster House in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy himself has been on damage control since a disastrous meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Friday. Zelenskyy has emphasized that he is still willing to sign a rare earth minerals deal with the White House.

The Ukrainian leader remains largely unapologetic, however, saying after Sunday's meetings in Europe that the "best security guarantees are a strong Ukrainian army."

ZELENSKYY SPEAKS OUT AFTER PUBLIC SPAT WITH TRUMP, VANCE, SAYS DUSTUP ‘BAD FOR BOTH SIDES'

"The failure of Ukraine would not just mean Putin's success, it would be a failure for Europe, it would be a failure for the U.S.," he said.

Trump and zelenskyy

Trump and Vance argued with Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday. (Getty Images)

Many Republicans on Capitol Hill have rallied behind Trump's criticism of Zelenskyy. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called on the Ukrainian leader to resign on Sunday.

"He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change," Graham said after Friday's meeting.

TRUMP SAYS ZELENSKYY CAN ‘COME BACK WHEN HE IS READY FOR PEACE’ AFTER FIERY WHITE HOUSE EXCHANGE

Zelenskyy retorted that Graham could weigh in on Ukrainian leadership when he became a Ukrainian citizen, to which Graham responded: "Unfortunately, until there is an election, no one has a voice in Ukraine."

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called on Zelenskyy to resign this weekend. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

According to the senator, he doesn't think Americans saw the Ukrainian president as someone they feel comfortable going "into business with" following the televised dispute.

Graham also stressed that the Ukrainian-American relationship is "vitally important." However, he cast doubt on whether Zelenskyy could ever "do a deal with the United States."

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

