Florida interstate ride-along offers rare inside look at illegal immigrant captures

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Local jurisdictions are responding to the Trump administration's call to apprehend illegal immigrants by collaborating closely with federal immigration authorities to carry out arrests.

Fox News Digital observed the collaboration firsthand by accompanying the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) in Florida during their operations. The county's task force collaborates with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest illegal immigrants and dismantle human smuggling and sex-trafficking operations.

The SJSO task force is headed up by Sgt. Bobby Kukar and consists of approximately 20-25 local, state and federal law enforcement officers who conduct weekly operations along the Interstate 95 corridor.

At the start of the operation, Sheriff Robert Hardwick emphasized the necessity for officers to have probable cause prior to conducting traffic stops. SJSO Lt. Jessica Hines reiterated the sheriff's comments, explaining that probable cause builds the case against suspected illegal migrants.

In one instance, the task force apprehended two suspected migrant brothers from Colombia. They were pulled over by task force members for speeding along I-95 and found to have been driving without a driver's license.

When the officers stopped the duo, they suspected the individuals were illegal immigrants after they failed to provide valid proof of documentation. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Zetts arrived at the scene and used software to verify their illegal status.

Through conversations with the brothers, authorities suspected that the pair may be trafficking drugs. Fox News Digital observed as authorities began searching the vehicles for evidence, noticing repeated screw holes on one side that raised suspicion.

"It could show that the bumper section was repeatedly removed and could be a hold for illicit drugs from across the border," Kukar explained.

SJSO K-9 handler Rob Hill arrived, and the trained dog immediately responded to the presence of drugs. The department seized the vehicle for further inspection.

The brothers were placed under an ICE detainer and brought to ICE's Jacksonville, Florida field office.

The situation in St. Johns County offers a glimpse into how local authorities are partnering with federal officials, as the White House has pledged to curb illegal immigration.

Hardwick previously shared with Fox News Digital how, under his leadership, the county is prioritizing public safety by initiating the task force and closely collaborating with immigration authorities. The sheriff's office has been operating a task force for over a year, but has amplified operations following President Trump's election.

St. Johns is part of the 287(g) program that allows ICE to delegate to state and local law enforcement officers certain immigration functions, including identifying and detaining suspected illegal immigrants.

He shared that on Fridays at 2 p.m., they meet with federal, state and local partners to discuss the worst of the worst, criminal aliens wanted in Florida or in the immediate area.

"And a simple warning, that in the state of Florida, if you are wanted — whether you're an illegal alien or you're a citizen of the United States — we are going to hunt you down to find you and hold you accountable for your actions," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE and DHS for comment.