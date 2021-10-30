Expand / Collapse search
Robert Durst
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Robert Durst mug shot surfaces after being sentenced to life in prison and testing positive for COVID

Durst tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator earlier this month

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Robert Durst charged with murder in disappearance of first wife Video

Robert Durst charged with murder in disappearance of first wife

Durst already has been sentenced to life in prison

A mug shot of Robert Durst, a convicted killer who tested positive for the coronavirus, has surfaced following the inmate's transfer to a different California prison facility.

Durst, a 78-year-old New York real estate heir, was sentenced to life in prison in a Los Angeles County courtroom earlier this month for the 2000 murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman and was placed on a ventilator earlier this month after he tested positive for COVID-19.

ROBERT DURST GETS LIFE FOR CALIFORNIA MURDER OF BEST FRIEND

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, left, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse on Aug. in Inglewood, Calif. Defense attorneys on Thursday requested a new trial for Durst, alleging several missteps prevented him from receiving a fair proceeding.

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, left, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse on Aug. in Inglewood, Calif. Defense attorneys on Thursday requested a new trial for Durst, alleging several missteps prevented him from receiving a fair proceeding. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

In September, Durst was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting Berman in her Los Angeles-area home just before Christmas. Prosecutors alleged he killed her in an effort to silence her, as she was slated to talk to authorities about how she provided a phony alibi for Durst after his first wife, Kathie, vanished in 1982.

Robert Durst in an Inglewood courtroom with his defense attorney Dick DeGuerin in 2021. Durst was convicted in the murder of  longtime friend Susan Berman in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas Eve 2000.

Robert Durst in an Inglewood courtroom with his defense attorney Dick DeGuerin in 2021. Durst was convicted in the murder of  longtime friend Susan Berman in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas Eve 2000. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Durst, who has numerous medical issues and sat in a wheelchair during most of his sentencing hearing, was charged in New York with murdering his first wife last week.

Robert Durst appears in a courtroom with his attorneys for closing arguments Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Robert Durst is a champion at running from responsibility, covering his tracks with lies so numerous he couldn't keep them all straight, a prosecutor said Wednesday during closing arguments in the New York real estate heir's murder trial. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

Robert Durst appears in a courtroom with his attorneys for closing arguments Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Robert Durst is a champion at running from responsibility, covering his tracks with lies so numerous he couldn't keep them all straight, a prosecutor said Wednesday during closing arguments in the New York real estate heir's murder trial. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool) (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

Prosecutors had presented evidence they say proves Durst killed his wife in an effort to provide a motive for the Berman slaying. They also introduced evidence from a previous trial in which Durst was acquitted of fatally shooting a neighbor in Galveston, Texas.

Durst was transferred from the L.A. County jail system to the California Health Care Facility in Stockton which monitors health-impaired inmates.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

