Rob Reiner's son Nick's struggles come into focus after parents’ deaths and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Reiner family neighbor reveals son's troubled past

2. Brown University shooting timeline reveals hours of fear

3. Erika Kirk shares update after meeting with Candace Owens

MAJOR HEADLINES

COMBING FOR CLUES – Bondi Beach shooting suspects reportedly had bombs, ISIS flags and recently traveled to Philippines. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD HORROR – Nick Reiner was arrested 5 hours after Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were found. Continue reading …

IN THE HOT SEAT – Omar lashes out at 'sick' Republicans for investigating her alleged marriage to brother. Continue reading …

DEAD-ON HIT – US forces launch ‘lethal’ strikes on suspected narco-trafficking vessels, killing 8. Continue reading …

TERROR PLOT FOILED – FBI arrests 4 alleged members of radical pro-Palestinian group accused of plotting New Year’s Eve bombings. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

WAR CHEST – $901 billion defense bill clears key Senate hurdle as year-end deadlines loom. Continue reading …

BOILING OVER – Republican tensions simmer in House as members struggle to find unity. Continue reading …

POSSIBLE EXIT – Bongino considers FBI departure as agents push back against 'mission-first' reforms. Continue reading …

ESCALATING PROBE – Pentagon launches full command probe of Sen Mark Kelly amid ‘serious misconduct’ allegations. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

TRUST BROKEN – Minnesota taxpayers fume over $250M fraud scandal as Walz leadership questioned. Continue reading …

HIDDEN AGENDA – School district allegedly lets students change names and gender in secret from parents. Continue reading …

NOT THIS TIME – Pelosi suggests Trump has no 'reason' to be impeached third time if Democrats retake House. Continue reading …

SUDDEN INTEREST – Jake Tapper admits Trump health coverage is a response to skipping over Biden. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Out of gift ideas? These reads deliver wisdom and holiday joy. Continue reading …

JOHN TILLMAN – How Trump can turn the tables on the left with a radical tax plan. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SEASONAL STRAIN – Holiday heart attacks rise as doctors share hidden triggers. Continue reading …

EASING RESTRICTIONS – Trump considers executive order to reclassify marijuana to Schedule III. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on winter wish lists and tasty trends. Take the quiz here …

PLAYOFF PUSH – Steelers rally with 4 straight touchdown drives to dominate Dolphins. Continue reading …

'A MIRACLE' – Family shocked to uncover one object a fire didn't destroy. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP – Our military is doing an unprecedented job protecting border. See video …

STUART KAPLAN – Early missteps in Brown University shooting investigation under the microscope. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for the latest on how the Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack is intensifying concerns about global antisemitism and community security. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.