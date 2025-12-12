How Trump can turn the tables on the left with a radical tax plan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump loves a good foil. For America’s sake, he should find his next one in my home state of Illinois.

Cook County — home of Chicago and most of the state’s leftist lunacy — has taken the nation’s furthest step toward a so-called universal basic income (UBI). Going forward, many low-income residents will permanently get monthly checks of $500. The goal is to help the poor stay on their feet, but in reality, the poor will stay poor and get more numerous. Not only should the president call out this injustice, but he should contrast it with his recent call to eliminate income taxes altogether. This may be Trump’s greatest opportunity for moral and economic leadership yet.

Make no mistake: A universal basic income is the left’s next national priority. It’s the epitome of their now-impenetrable belief that government alone should provide for people’s needs. Democrats have laid the groundwork for UBI, as it’s called, with refundable child tax credits during the pandemic and pilot programs across the country . The rise of artificial intelligence, with its threat of job losses, gives further momentum to leftists who say that government should give everyone enough money to get by. Even some on the right, like billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, have jumped aboard the UBI bandwagon.

But UBI, like so much of the welfare state, is a frontal assault on the human soul. It saps people’s willingness to develop and apply their inherent talents, making poverty a permanent way of life. While activists and media outlets unfailingly call programs like Cook County’s a "success," real-world evidence shows their moral, economic and individual failure.

The recent pilot programs in Democratic cities caused fewer people to work. So did the refundable child tax credit. When the federal government tested an early version of UBI in the 1970s, recipients lost $5 in lifetime earnings for every taxpayer dollar they received.

Only one word can sum up UBI: evil. It’s morally wrong to steal people’s drive to make the most of their life. It’s inhumane to replace the ladder of opportunity with a cot. At its core, UBI encourages people to tolerate an unhappy existence instead of finding fulfillment through striving, succeeding and contributing to society.

But as Cook County shows, UBI has political momentum. The best way to beat such a bad idea is with a better idea. A transformative idea that not only highlights the injustice, but shows a real path forward. That’s where Trump comes in, especially his idea to eliminate income taxes.

The president made this comment flippantly after a cabinet meeting on Dec. 2, saying that income taxes won’t be needed because of tariff revenue. But the real case for killing income taxes is that, like UBI, they also stifle work and limit its rewards. He could frame ending income taxes as giving every American the "universal right to earn," while directly contrasting it with a universal basic income.

Without income taxes, every American would keep every penny of what they earn, full stop. There’s no greater spur to work, to innovate, to start a small business — to do all the things that move individuals and the entire nation forward. The universal right to earn would unleash a new era of growth and wealth creation, benefiting the least fortunate the most. Why? Because it taps into every person’s innate desire to strive and rise. Contrast that with a universal income, which traps people in poverty.

Americans aren’t used to hearing such bold vision or language from Republicans, but if any politician can make a strong case, it’s Donald Trump. In fact, the president could go even further rhetorically, while still staying on firm moral grounds. At its core, taxing labor is a form of slavery, since it takes away the fruits of man’s labor. The 13th Amendment banned slavery, but the 16th Amendment reinstated a sliver of it by allowing income taxes. Donald Trump could easily say: For America’s 250th birthday, we should end this injustice once and for all and finally realize our national promise.

I freely acknowledge that eliminating income taxes is a gargantuan political lift. The chances of success are miniscule. But the same was once true of a universal basic income. Now it’s a fact of life in Cook County, and it will surely be Democrats’ top priority the next time they control the White House and Congress. Someone has to provide an alternative vision—one that actually uplifts the poorest Americans, instead of shackling them in poverty forever. President Trump, the universal right to earn is in your hands.