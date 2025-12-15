Expand / Collapse search
Drugs

SOUTHCOM says 8 narco-terrorists killed in latest Eastern Pacific lethal kinetic strikes

By Bonny Chu Fox News
U.S. military conducts strike on three suspected narco-terrorist boats in international waters Video

The U.S. military conducted strikes on 3 suspected narco-terrorists boats that it says were transiting along known drug routes in the Eastern Pacific, and were engaged in narco-trafficking. (U.S. Southern Command via X)

The United States Southern Command announced Monday that the United States carried out "lethal" strikes on multiple vessels operated by designated terrorist organizations, killing at least eight narco-terrorists.

"On Dec. 15, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters," the U.S. Southern Command said in a post on X. 

Intelligence reportedly detected suspicious activity along the Eastern Pacific, where the vessels were traveling known narco-trafficking routes.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking," the unit said. 

US MILITARY KILLS 2 SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORISTS IN 16TH EASTERN PACIFIC STRIKE, HEGSETH SAYS

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at a press conference in Poland.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered the strikes, according to SOUTHCOM. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

"A total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions—three in the first vessel, two in the second and three in the third," the unit added. A total of 94 alleged narco-terrorists have been killed since the operation began.

CHINA MOVES INTO VENEZUELA AS MADURO REGIME GETS BEIJING LIFELINE AMID US TENSIONS

EXPLOSION in serveillance footage

Surveillance footage shows a massive explosion after U.S. forces strike a vessel reportedly operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. ( U.S. Southern Command)

The U.S. has conducted dozens of strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean to dismantle narco-terrorist networks, targeting groups such as Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua and Colombia’s Ejército de Liberación Nacional.

The campaign began Sept. 2 with a strike that killed 11 alleged members of Tren de Aragua, followed by additional operations that reportedly eliminated dozens more across known trafficking routes.

boat transiting in water

A vessel operated by designated terrorist organizations before getting struck by U.S. forces in the Eastern Pacific. ( U.S. Southern Command)

U.S. forces have reportedly hit various types of vessels including submersibles, fishing boats and high-speed vessels.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration launched its "Fentanyl Free America" plan, with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reporting that strikes on suspected Caribbean drug vessels are helping curb the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
