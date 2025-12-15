SOUTHCOM says 8 narco-terrorists killed in latest Eastern Pacific lethal kinetic strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Southern Command announced Monday that the United States carried out "lethal" strikes on multiple vessels operated by designated terrorist organizations, killing at least eight narco-terrorists.

"On Dec. 15, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters," the U.S. Southern Command said in a post on X.

Intelligence reportedly detected suspicious activity along the Eastern Pacific, where the vessels were traveling known narco-trafficking routes.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking," the unit said.

"A total of eight male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions—three in the first vessel, two in the second and three in the third," the unit added. A total of 94 alleged narco-terrorists have been killed since the operation began.

The U.S. has conducted dozens of strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean to dismantle narco-terrorist networks, targeting groups such as Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua and Colombia’s Ejército de Liberación Nacional.

The campaign began Sept. 2 with a strike that killed 11 alleged members of Tren de Aragua, followed by additional operations that reportedly eliminated dozens more across known trafficking routes.

U.S. forces have reportedly hit various types of vessels including submersibles, fishing boats and high-speed vessels.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration launched its "Fentanyl Free America" plan, with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reporting that strikes on suspected Caribbean drug vessels are helping curb the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S.