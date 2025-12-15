Steelers rally with 4 straight touchdown drives to dominate Dolphins, eliminate Miami from playoff contention

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers put together four straight touchdown drives for the first time in seven years on the way to a dominant win over the Miami Dolphins, 28-15, on Monday night.

The Steelers pick up a much-needed victory, as their 8-6 record keeps them atop the AFC North division with the Baltimore Ravens behind them at 7-7 with three games remaining.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins, find themselves losing their first game in five contests to fall to 6-8 and out of the playoff race in the AFC.

It was a defensive battle in freezing Pittsburgh for most of the first half until finally the Steelers got on the board with a touchdown. A 12-play drive ended with Connor Heyward plunging into the end zone on a quarterback sneak to make it a 7-3 ball game.

Little did the Dolphins know Aaron Rodgers and company were about to go on a scoring run to start the second half.

The third quarter started with the Steelers going 71 yards on just six plays, as Rodgers spotted Marquez Valdes-Scantling streaking to the left side of the field for a 19-yard touchdown catch.

Then, after forcing a three-and-out, the Steelers went right back down the field, and it was star receiver D.K. Metcalf showcasing his strength by throwing off Minkah Fitzpatrick and avoiding other Dolphins to fight for a 28-yard touchdown catch-and-run to blow the doors open at 21-3.

Finally, the fourth straight touchdown was Jonnu Smith getting the rare tight end rushing attempt, and he made the best of it with a 14-yard touchdown.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense, notorious for not being able to function in the cold, were able to find the colored paint with tight end Darren Waller winning a jump ball to make it 28-9 after a failed two-point conversion. But their efforts were too little, too late.

Waller was able to score one more time with 2:32 remaining in the fourth quarter to add to a personally solid performance, but after the Steelers recovered the onside kick, the Steelers ran out the clock.

In the box score, Rodgers was an efficient 23-of-27 for 224 yards with two touchdowns. Metcalf was the team’s leading receiver with 55 yards, though Rodgers was able to complete a pass to eight different Steelers receivers.

Pittsburgh also saw big contributions on offense from Kenneth Gainwell, who not only had 80 rushing yards on 13 carries, but a team-leading seven catches for 46 yards.

For the Dolphins, Tagovailoa finished 22-of-28 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Waller broke out at the end of the game, tallying seven receptions for 66 yards with his two scores, while De’Von Achane had 68 yards receiving and 60 yards rushing on the night.

