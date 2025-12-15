Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

FBI

FBI arrests 4 alleged members of radical pro-Palestinian group accused of plotting New Year’s Eve bombings

Individuals self-identified as members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
FIRST ON FOX — Federal authorities say they disrupted a credible terrorist threat over the weekend, arresting four alleged members of a radical pro-Palestinian extremist group accused of planning coordinated New Year’s Eve bombings in Los Angeles.

The FBI told Fox News Digital that the members self-identified as part of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology. 

According to the FBI, they were allegedly planning coordinated bombing attacks on New Year’s Eve using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles.

The agency said the four were arrested in Lucerne Valley, where they were believed to be preparing to test explosive devices ahead of the planned attacks. They have each been charged with conspiracy and possession of a destructive device.

The FBI said Monday that a fifth individual believed to be connected to the same TILF extremist group was arrested in New Orleans for allegedly planning a separate attack.

A TILF Instagram account said its founding chapter is in Los Angeles, and its goal is to free "Turtle Island," an Indigenous name used to refer to North America, from the "illegal American empire." 

"Free Palestine. Free Hawaii. Free Puerto Rico," the account posted.

"Freeing the world from American imperialism is the only way to a safe and peaceful future," it continued.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
