Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar lashes out at 'sick' Republicans for investigating her alleged marriage to brother

Border czar Tom Homan said investigators were pulling files and records to determine if Omar committed immigration fraud

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Ilhan Omar responds after Trump's border czar says DHS investigating her for immigration fraud Video

Ilhan Omar responds after Trump's border czar says DHS investigating her for immigration fraud

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said there was nothing to be investigated when asked about her thoughts on Trump border czar Tom Homan saying that the 'squad' lawmaker would be investigated for immigration fraud. (CREDIT: Nicholas Ballasy)

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called those concerned about whether she married her brother "sick" after the far-left lawmaker was approached by Fox News Digital about border czar Tom Homan, signaling that federal officials have started digging into records pertaining to the matter.

Homan said last week that records and files related to Omar's potential immigration fraud were being pulled and looked at after President Donald Trump revived the years-old scandal amid an ongoing debate over the Somali Medicaid fraud scandal taking place in Omar's state of Minnesota. 

While Homan suggested that fraud likely took place, he also signaled that the crime's statute of limitations could present a problem when it comes to prosecuting Omar for any potential violations.

Ahmed Nur Said Elmi

In 2009 Omar legally married Elmi, a British citizen. (ahmednelmi/Instagram)

"Any response to what [Homan] is saying? And the public?" Fox News Digital asked Omar as she was walking through the halls of Congress. 

"I have no response because I don't know what they'll be investigating," Omar shot back.

ILHAN OMAR CLAIMS ICE PULED OVER HER SON DURING ‘RACIAL PROFILING’ SWEEP AMID TRUMP'S CRACKDOWN IN MINNESOTA 

"So you don't think they would find anything?" she was asked.

"Absolutely not," Omar responded.

Trump and Omar split

President Donald Trump, left; Rep. Ilhan A. Omar, right. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images; Tom Williams/Getty Images)

"Why do you think they keep bringing this up?" Omar was then asked before she walked onto an elevator and out of sight.

"Because they're sick!" she exclaimed.

But, according to a top Senate Republican, if the allegations against Omar – that she married her brother to enter the U.S. – were true, she’d be breaking several laws.

"If this is true, then Omar faces criminal liability under three different statutes," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

REP OMAR'S GOP CHALLENGER UNLOADS ON HER ROLE IN MINNESOTA FRAUD SCANDAL

Senator Ted Cruz speaker to reporters in a hallway

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx., speaks to reporters inside the U.S. Capitol. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Cruz has argued that Omar could have committed federal marriage fraud, which makes knowingly entering into a marriage to evade immigration laws illegal, and could result in up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and deportation.

Omar was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. in 1995 after her family was granted asylum. She became a naturalized citizen in 2000. 

In 2002, Omar entered a religious marriage with Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, while, in 2009, she legally married Elmi, a British citizen, despite maintaining her religious union with Hirsi and continuing to have children with him.

and Ahmad Hirsi

Ilhan Omar with her former husband Ahmad Hirsi in 2018. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Omar and Elmi separated in 2011 and did not legally divorce until 2017, according to reports. In 2020, Omar married political consultant Tim Mynett. 

In addition to marriage fraud, Cruz said Omar could also be breaking Minnesota’s state incest law, a felony in the state punishable by jail time up to 10 years. Cruz also indicated Omar could be liable for tax fraud, specifically if joint tax returns were filed while she was not legally married, a violation that could lead to a $100,000 fine and up to three years in prison.

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller and Emma Bussey contributed to this report.

