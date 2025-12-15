Pelosi suggests Trump has no 'reason' to be impeached third time if Democrats retake House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested that there was currently not enough cause to impeach President Donald Trump for a third time.

During an interview with USA Today's Susan Page released on Saturday, Pelosi was asked whether the Democratic Party should consider impeaching Trump again if they retake the House in 2026.

"The person most responsible for impeaching President Trump when I was speaker was President Trump," Pelosi began. "He gave us no choice. He crossed the line in his telephone call with President Zelenskyy as one manifestation of his disrespect for the Constitution, his jeopardizing the sanctity of our own elections in our country, and the rest."

She continued, "And then, of course, January 6th. He can try to change the narrative all he wants, but we will be there to make sure the public knows the truth about January 6th. It was an insurrection incited by the President of the United States."

Pelosi continued criticizing the Trump administration until Page asked if she could clarify whether she believed impeachment should be part of the party's agenda.

"If he crosses the border again," Pelosi answered. "But that’s not an incidental thing. You say, 'We’re going to do that.' No, there has to be cause. There has to be reason. We had review. This was a very serious, historic thing."

She continued, "And our founders knew that there could be a rogue president, and that’s why they put impeachment in the Constitution. They didn’t know there’d be a rogue president at the same time a rogue Senate that didn’t have the courage to do the right thing. It was bipartisan in the Senate, but it wasn’t enough."

Fox News Digital reached out to Pelosi's office for comment.

As speaker of the House, Pelosi presided over both impeachments against Trump during his first term in 2019 and 2021. The Senate voted to acquit Trump both times.

Over the past year, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, has filed several articles of impeachment against Trump during his second term. Most recently, Green moved to get a vote on two articles of impeachment Wednesday night via a privileged resolution, a mechanism allowing lawmakers to force action on a bill within two legislative days.

Green's effort failed on Thursday after 23 House Democrats joined the GOP in voting against the measure.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.