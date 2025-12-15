Erika Kirk shares update after private in-person meeting with Candace Owens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk announced Monday that she had a productive conversation with Candace Owens, signaling a possible thaw in their rift following weeks of public tension in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Kirk shared the brief update in a statement on X and hinted that more details would come.



"Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO." Kirk said. "More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work."

In a separate update on X, Candace Owens echoed the same message, saying that the hours-long conversation involved more agreements than Owens had anticipated.

"Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did," Owens said.

"We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent."

She added that their conversation immediately helped ease tensions and said she would provide further updates on Tuesday.

"I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed," Owens said.

The conversation represents a bid by both women to address weeks of online conspiracy-related tensions following Charlie Kirk's assassination.