Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk shares update after private in-person meeting with Candace Owens

Erika Kirk said she had a productive conversative with Candace Owens in first direct conversation after Charlie Kirk's death

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Erika Kirk to privately address assassination theories with Candace Owens Video

Erika Kirk to privately address assassination theories with Candace Owens

Fox News' Todd Piro reports the latest on the private meeting between Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk and podcast host Candace Owens over her claims about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk announced Monday that she had a productive conversation with Candace Owens, signaling a possible thaw in their rift following weeks of public tension in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination. 

Kirk shared the brief update in a statement on X and hinted that more details would come. 

"Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO." Kirk said. "More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work."

In a separate update on X, Candace Owens echoed the same message, saying that the hours-long conversation involved more agreements than Owens had anticipated. 

Erika Kirk speaks during an appearance on

Erika Kirk appears on "Hannity" in New York City to discuss her late husband's new book and share insights into it. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

"Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did," Owens said. 

"We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent."

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Candace Owens has been accused by critics of peddling conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination. (Jason Davis/Getty Images)

She added that their conversation immediately helped ease tensions and said she would provide further updates on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed," Owens said. 

The conversation represents a bid by both women to address weeks of online conspiracy-related tensions following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue