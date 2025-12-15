California school district lets students change names and gender identity in secret from parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new report from education watchdog Defending Education called out San Diego Unified School District’s "Equity and Belonging" website for including resources that contain a name and gender identity change form for students.

The "Resources" page on San Diego Unified School District’s "Equity and Belonging" website also lists a " SDUSD Name & Gender Change Form " which says that students have a right to privacy and "includes the right to keep private their transgender status or gender nonconforming presentation at school. Students have the right to openly discuss and express their gender-related identity and expression at school and school activities, and to decide when, with whom, and how to share private information."

The " Name & Gender Change Form " asks students for their legal name, SDUSD identification and the student’s "legal sex."

It then asks for the student’s new information, including first name, pronouns, if parents and guardians are supportive, etc., and then offers the student two options for publishing their new identity.

One option is that the "name change will ONLY be reflected on teacher/substitute rosters. Name/gender change will be reflected on teacher/substitute rosters," and the other option is that the "name/gender change will be reflected on teacher/substitute rosters, report cards, school mailings, diplomas, etc."

On the "Youth Advocacy" page of the "Equity and Belonging" website, a slideshow entitled, "LGBTQIA+ Terminology," has a slide that lists 28 sexual orientations and nine gender identities.

One slide lists nine gender identities, which include transgender, cisgender female, cisgender male, non-binary, demogirl, demiboy, genderfluid, third gender and a gender.

A demigirl/demiboy, according to gender terminology, is defined as someone who partially identifies as a girl or woman, and a demiboy is someone who partially identifies as a boy or man. The "demi" prefix is meant to communicate the belief that gender is partial, not whole, and the other part of their gender identity can be anything, including another gender, genderless or a fluid gender.

According to the slides, a "third gender" identity is "someone who identifies with a gender completely different from the binary genders."

Another slide lists 28 sexual orientations, which include androsexual, panoramic sexual, graysexual and biromantic homosexual.

Another document, Responding to Resistance (LGBT+ Guide) , on the "Resources" page tells parents how they should handle questions about gay people that conflict with their faith.

One question asks: "It is against the religious beliefs of my family for my child to hear anything about gay people. Why are you teaching about the gay lifestyle?"

The document responds by saying that teachers are doing their job by educating students about the various sexual identities, and closes by saying that "Educators have a job to ensure that ALL students feel welcomed and affirmed. Thus it is not our job to change the religious beliefs or ideologies of any person, but it IS our job to change how we respond to the most vulnerable populations that we serve."

In response to a question about what would happen if an educator refuses to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns, the document states that the teacher would likely be disciplined.

It then says that employees and students of SDUSD are required to follow the following SDUSD policy, which says that "San Diego Unified School District is committed to equal opportunity for all individuals in education."

It adds that "District programs and activities shall be free from discrimination, harassment, intimidation, and bullying by reason of the following actual or perceived characteristics: age, ancestry, color, mental or physical disability, ethnicity, ethnic group identification, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, immigration status, marital or parental status, medical condition, nationality, national origin, actual or perceived sex, sexual orientation, race, religion, or on the basis of a person's association with a person or group with one or more of these actual or perceived characteristics."

A reporter for Defending Education told Fox News Digital that, "San Diego Unified’s ‘Equity & Belonging’ hub reads less like a resource for families and more like a political playbook that promotes exhaustive identity labels, urges staff to treat concerned parents as ‘resistance’ and elevates advocacy-group materials over core academics."

The reporter added: "The district is even telling families that Title IX mandates gender-identity policies, despite the Biden administration’s 2024 Title IX rewrite being vacated nationwide. Public schools should not be advancing policies or ideological viewpoints that conflict with federal guidance and government mandates."

Fox News Digital reached out to San Diego Unified School District for comment.