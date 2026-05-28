Explosion rocks Dallas apartment building as massive fire sends black smoke into sky, at least 4 injured

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At least four people were injured following an explosion and fire at a Dallas apartment building, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 1:20 p.m. at a two-story apartment complex in the city's Oak Cliff neighborhood, Fox 4 reported. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

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Several victims were reported, the news outlet said. One person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Sources told FOX 4 that fire crews were en route to the location to investigate reports of a gas leak when the explosion happened.

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People in the area reported hearing an explosion before the fire, but the exact cause of the blaze was unknown. In addition, windows on neighboring buildings appeared to be blown out and debris was scattered across the street.

There also appeared to be a utility truck that was affected by the fire, the news station reported.

It was not clear how many people were in the building at the time.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A large plume of black smoke could be seen above the fire.

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Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson encouraged everyone to pray for those impacted by the fire.

"We ask everyone to please pray for our Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel who are still fighting this fire," he wrote on X. "They do an amazing job under very, very difficult circumstances like this. And we just pray that they will be safe while they try to save and help every single person they can affected by this," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.