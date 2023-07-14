Republicans intensify push to end illegal surveillance, 'Star Wars' is now 'safe' and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

FISA RENEWAL – The House Judiciary Committee is expected to hold a hearing beginning at 9:15 a.m. Friday to discuss renewing the controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) of 1978. Continue reading …

FEELING THE ‘FORCE’: 'Star Wars' TV show actress says sci-fi now 'safe' for 'Black nerds.' Continue reading …

‘HOGWASH’ - Judge Jeanine unloads on Secret Service ending White House cocaine probe. Continue reading …

‘OPPENHEIMER MOMENT’ - Christopher Nolan weighs in on use of artificial intelligence in movies. Continue reading …

‘DOMINANT PERSPECTIVE’ - Laura Ingraham believes Fox News Channel’s revamped lineup is critical for Americans. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

TRAINING UP - House advances legislation mandating AI training for federal officials. Continue reading …

DEMOGRAPHIC GAINS - Republicans made huge gains with Hispanic, Asian, young voters in last election as Democrats faltered: report. Continue reading …

SENATOR’S REBUKE - Top senator assails Biden for letting heroin users off easy while turning smokers into criminals. Continue reading …

‘WORRIED FOR HER’- Vice President Kamala Harris raises eyebrows with latest string of puzzling remarks. Continue reading …

MEDIA

RANSACKING PLAN - Vivek Ramaswamy vows to gut several agencies including FBI, IRS, CDC: Shutting down 'the administrative state.' Continue reading

SPEAKING OUT, SPEAKING UP - University of Chicago student called a 'bully' by media says they are 'scared' of conservatives speaking out. Continue reading …

‘PREPOSTEROUS AND INACCURATE’ - Disney CEO responds to DeSantis claims that the company is sexualizing children. Continue reading …

‘REALLY INSIGHTFUL QUESTIONS’ - Biden gets snarky with reporters during NATO summit with Zelenskyy. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS: Trey Gowdy on whether the American dream is dead and what makes the US special. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

JESSE WATTERS - The Secret Service can't crack a drug deal at the White House. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - We'll just never know who left the bag of cocaine behind in a secure area of the West Wing. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The FBI will hide these inconvenient truths until they're forced to reveal them. Continue reading …

OPINION

JEREMY STRAUB - We stand at a crossroads with AI in elections. Continue reading …

SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE - The left is attacking me but they are the ones jeopardizing our military. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SECOND AMENDMENT BATTLE - Gun rights organization reacts to Massachusetts gun legislation. Continue reading …

‘QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES’ - How AI can help the blind community. Continue reading …

EXTRA JOLT - Exasperated Washington state business owner forced to put up electric fencing to stop thieves. Continue reading …

YOUTHFUL COMPETITION PIONEER - Meet the American who inspired American Legion Baseball, John Griffith, WWI vet and sports pioneer. Continue reading …

A NEW HOPE - Actress says sci-fi now finally offers 'inclusion and safety for Black nerds.' Continue reading …

NO VACANCY - Times Square Margaritaville hotel faces bankruptcy. Continue reading …

WATCH: CAT MAKES A SPLASH - A cat named Roger took a sudden dive off a dinghy — and definitely didn't land where he intended. Watch what happens in the water! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kosovo lawmakers brawl after opposition party member throws water on prime minister. See video …

WATCH: There's been pretty remarkable progress on inflation: Chairman Jared Bernstein. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"They'll [the FBI] go to the ends of the earth, even collude with their corporate pals, to get the info that they need to convince Americans that the real threat to our nation — it's not inflation or crime. It's the mega-, MAGA-Trump supporters. Yet anytime inconvenient facts are raised — and we saw the same thing happening during COVID, by the way — federal authorities just throw up their hands and say, "We may never know the real truth about what occurred."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

