JESSE WATTERS: The Secret Service can't crack a drug deal at the White House

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the investigation into the discovery of cocaine at the White House on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Today, the Secret Service went to Congress to tell them they're closing the case. Does that mean they finally found out who had the coke? No. They don't even have a culprit. They don't even know when the cocaine was dropped .

SECRET SERVICE CLOSES WHITE HOUSE COCAINE INVESTIGATION, SAYS IT IS 'NOT ABLE' TO IDENTIFY SUSPECT

…

Years? They're blaming it on Trump? Come on. And we still don't know where they found it. Remember, first we were told it was in the library and then it was in a little cubby and then it was near the Situation Room. Where hasn't the coke been? But now the Secret Service is saying it's back in the cubby.

…

You're telling me cocaine winds up in the White House and there's no cameras? In the White House? The Secret Service has everything: facial recognition, security screenings, DNA, canines, forensic analysis, fingerprinting logs, and the coke just happened to be dropped in the one blind spot? They investigated this for 10 days and all they know is that 500 people were near the coke? Thanks a lot, Secret Service. I mean, what if this was ricin? This means the Secret Service wouldn't be able to find out who brought ricin into the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP