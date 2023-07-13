Judge Jeanine unloads on Secret Service's decision to close White House cocaine probe: 'It's all hogwash'

"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacts to the Secret Service saying it is "not able" to identify a suspect after cocaine was found at the White House in early July.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: This case is not about American justice. I think it convinces all of America that we don't have justice anymore. It's about a Biden cover-up. And honestly, it's a slap in the face to every American who was ever arrested, prosecuted, convicted and went to jail for cocaine possession, especially a Black American. It's a slap in the face to everyone who's ever gone to jail for possession of an illegal weapon, OK? And for Karine Jean-Pierre to come out and say it's 'Incredibly irresponsible, you media, to ask if we could exempt the Biden family. How disgusting is it?' Well, you know what? The attitude that they all have is that we're above the law. We don't have to answer any questions. And they laugh at us.

And we thought Hillary was untrustworthy? … And to the Secret Service-- Have, you no dignity? Have you no shame? Are you willing to go along with... You're either inept or you're covering up. Because we already know that Karine Jean-Pierre said the Bidens were not there on Friday. We know the Bidens were there on Friday.

So, now we've tightened the circle of the possible time with which that cocaine was put there. Now, why don't you want to drug test people in the White House? Excuse me, this is important. And number two, why are the cameras not working? Where are the canines? Why don't you know everyone who's gone through there? It's all hogwash. You vacated the building, it was so dangerous when you saw what you thought might be anthrax. And now you don't have anything to say about it? So it's either a cover-up, they're inept. And in addition to drug testing the staffers, I think they ought to stop lying to us and coming out and saying we know Hunter was there.

The reason this is so important is Hunter doesn't get the plea deal if they can pin this on him. And finally, why is Hunter Biden always in our face? Why is this guy at the White House? Why is he on Air Force One? Why is he in Ireland? Why is this idiot at State Department dinners? This guy is either a drug addict or a reformed drug addict. We shouldn't have to deal with him constantly in our face. And if Joe has to always take care of his son, maybe he ought to teach his son to take care of his seventh granddaughter and his own child.