Kamala Harris' popularity at historic lows because she talks to people like children, says Marc Thiessen

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen argued Vice President Kamala Harris' abysmal approval rating is due, in part, to how she speaks to the American public. On "Outnumbered" on Thursday, Thiessen responded to a montage of Harris' confusing statements by arguing that the VP "has a habit" of speaking as if she's talking to children.

MARC THIESSEN: Why is she so unpopular? One may be that none of the issues she's taken on, like the border or anything else, she hasn't made any progress and so part of that is the failure of the administration. But the other thing is that she has this habit of talking about the most mundane things in this deeply profound voice. And when people hear that, when people hear her say, ‘Transportation is about getting people to the place they want to go,’ and says it in such a profound way, they think one of two things. Either they think she's stupid or they think, 'She thinks I'm stupid.' People don't like to be talked to like a child. And so either they just lose confidence in her or they think she's talking down to them, and that makes her profoundly unpopular.

NBC News on Monday reported that Vice President Harris has the dubious distinction of having the lowest net-negative rating of modern vice presidents in the history of their polling.

According to a new NBC News poll, only 32% of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49% with a negative view, including 39% with a "very negative view." This leaves Harris with a net -17 rating, which the outlet noted is "the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history."

Harris' -17 net rating lined up against the last four vice presidents during their tenures, with Mike Pence -4 in October 2019, Joe Biden +1 in December 2010, Dick Cheney +23 in May 2003 and Al Gore +15 in March 1995.

The poll comes as Harris faces a fresh round of ridicule for her explanation of AI.

