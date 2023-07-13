Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris
Published

Kamala Harris' popularity at historic lows because she talks to people like children, says Marc Thiessen

'Outnumbered' reacts after VP Harris gives puzzling remarks about AI, transportation

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Marc Thiessen on Kamala Harris' unpopularity: Americans think she's 'talking down' to them Video

Marc Thiessen on Kamala Harris' unpopularity: Americans think she's 'talking down' to them

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss the vice president's approval after her latest comments on transportation and artificial intelligence. 

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen argued Vice President Kamala Harris' abysmal approval rating is due, in part, to how she speaks to the American public. On "Outnumbered" on Thursday, Thiessen responded to a montage of Harris' confusing statements by arguing that the VP "has a habit" of speaking as if she's talking to children. 

GREG GUTFELD: KAMALA HARRIS IS THE MOST UNPOPULAR VP IN RECORDED HISTORY

MARC THIESSEN: Why is she so unpopular? One may be that none of the issues she's taken on, like the border or anything else, she hasn't made any progress and so part of that is the failure of the administration. But the other thing is that she has this habit of talking about the most mundane things in this deeply profound voice. And when people hear that, when people hear her say, ‘Transportation is about getting people to the place they want to go,’ and says it in such a profound way, they think one of two things. Either they think she's stupid or they think, 'She thinks I'm stupid.' People don't like to be talked to like a child. And so either they just lose confidence in her or they think she's talking down to them, and that makes her profoundly unpopular.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with civil rights leaders and consumer protection experts to discuss the societal impact of artificial intelligence in the Eisenhower Executive Office building in Washington, D.C, on Wednesday. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

NBC News on Monday reported that Vice President Harris has the dubious distinction of having the lowest net-negative rating of modern vice presidents in the history of their polling.

According to a new NBC News poll, only 32% of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49% with a negative view, including 39% with a "very negative view." This leaves Harris with a net -17 rating, which the outlet noted is "the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history." 

Harris' -17 net rating lined up against the last four vice presidents during their tenures, with Mike Pence -4 in October 2019, Joe Biden +1 in December 2010, Dick Cheney +23 in May 2003 and Al Gore +15 in March 1995.

The poll comes as Harris faces a fresh round of ridicule for her explanation of AI.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jimmy Failla torches Kamala Harris over AI explanation: 'Intellect of a 3-year-old' Video

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.