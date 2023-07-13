LAURA INGRAHAM: The FBI will hide these inconvenient truths until they're forced to reveal them

Fox News host Laura Ingraham examines the FBI's priorities on "The Ingraham Angle," saying the agency will jump to help Democrats politically.

LAURA INGRAHAM: When they think an investigation is going to help Democrats politically, the FBI is Johnny-on-the-spot. Their commitment to the rule of law and to pursuing justice is boundless.

…

And now, even two-and-a-half years after January 6, the FBI is still ramped up trying to arrest more suspects, still asking the public for help in identifying the suspects that they have on their website. This is the website: "We've deployed our full investigative resources to aggressively pursue those involved in these criminal activities." Now, in fact, the FBI was so enterprising after January 6, it got Bank of America to cough up debit and other withdrawal information of customers in the D.C. area around the time of the Capitol riot.

…

TWO YEARS LATER: AN OVERVIEW OF JAN.6 AND WHAT TOOK PLACE AFTER

They'll go to the ends of the earth, even collude with their corporate pals, to get the info that they need to convince Americans that the real threat to our nation — it's not inflation or crime. It's the mega-, MAGA-Trump supporters. Yet anytime inconvenient facts are raised — and we saw the same thing happening during COVID, by the way — federal authorities just throw up their hands and say, "We may never know the real truth about what occurred." Now, such seems to be the case about the outstanding questions about how many federal assets were embedded in that Capitol crowd that day.

…

And while we're on the subject, how is it possible that with cameras on just about every street corner near the Capitol, the FBI still hasn't made any progress on who planted those pipe bombs on January 6?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

Now, did they run into dead ends at the FBI or did they stop when the answers didn't point toward a preferred narrative? Now, "The Angle" thinks none of this adds up. It's pretty obvious at this point that they'll always hide these inconvenient truths until they're forced by a court order to reveal them.