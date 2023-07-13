SEAN HANNITY: We'll just never know who left the bag of cocaine behind in a secure area of the West Wing

Fox News host Sean Hannity broke down the latest in the cocaine "scandal" at the White House on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: But first, breaking tonight, after only 11 days, the Secret Service has now officially ended their probe into the cocaine scandal at the Biden White House. Now, according to their 11-day investigation, 11 long days, well, we'll just never know who left the bag of cocaine behind in a secure, heavily monitored area of the West Wing of the White House. It will forever be apparently a mystery. Apparently, no fingerprints on the bag, no DNA evidence, no surveillance footage, no eyewitness accounts, no suspects at all whatsoever, although they do have a surveillance camera, camera coverage of everybody walking into the West Wing.

NOT JUST COCAINE: SECRET SERVICE REVEALS ANOTHER BANNED SUBSTANCE WAS FOUND IN BIDEN'S WHITE HOUSE

How about we look at all of those people and interview every one of them first before we end an investigation? Now we're talking about the most heavily monitored and secured building on the planet Earth. And new tonight, we're learning that this was not the first time illegal drugs were found in the Biden White House. It was the third time. The Secret Service just told members of Congress that this was the third time that an illegal substance was discovered in Joe Biden's White House in the West Wing. So my question is, why are we learning about these other two instances right now at this point? And the two other occasions involved marijuana. No one was ever charged? We were never told? Why was that hidden from the public?

Now, obvious question, is the Secret Service, like the DOJ and the FBI, are they now part of covering for someone at the Biden White House? So are they now willing to throw away their reputation in order to protect Joe Biden, his administration, for what would be a massive scandal? Let me ask this question. What if that white powdery substance that people shove up their nose happened to be anthrax? Or what if it was cocaine that was laced with fentanyl, which is not uncommon?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Would the Secret Service, have just brushed it off after a pathetic 11-day investigation? And by the way, what if this was the Trump White House? Do you really think federal investigators would drop the case after only 11 days? Anyone here believe that?