FORMALIZE THE INQUIRY? – House Rules to consider resolution to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry, strengthen subpoenas. Continue reading …

‘THE BIGGEST DRIVER’ – San Francisco lawmaker blames capitalism for homelessness, says he'd cut $100M from police budget. Continue reading …

EXPEDITED APPEAL – SCOTUS responds to Jack Smith's request for expedited ruling on Trump immunity. Continue reading …

JOY OF ADVENT – Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated today — here's why. Continue reading …

‘EXTREMELY COMPLICATED’ – Texas Supreme Court rules against pregnant woman after she leaves state to get abortion. Continue reading …







POLITICS

MOTION TO DISMISS - Hunter Biden files to dismiss indictment on gun charges in Delaware, citing collapsed plea deal. Continue reading…

STOCKING STUFFERS – House to hold hearing on organized retail theft amid holiday shopping boom. Continue reading …

‘MODERN-DAY SLAVERY’ – EV batteries remain dependent on mines employing child labor, report shows. Continue reading …

BUY AND SELL – NRA torches Biden admin for plan to change rules for gun buyers, sellers. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…







MEDIA

‘EMBARRASSING’ – NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit reveals ‘complete breakdown’ of postmodern ideology and comedy, rabbi says. Continue reading …

BIG SAVINGS – TikTok trend shows young Americans finding new ways to fight inflation. Continue reading …

NO LAUGHING MATTER – Cecily Strong reportedly pulled out of playing Stefanik in controversial 'SNL' skit, felt ‘uncomfortable.’ Continue reading …

BABY BENEFITS – Having this many kids could make you live longer, study says. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Democrats petrified Biden will be trounced by Trump. You won't believe their latest plan. Continue reading …

MICHELE EXNER – The Left's message to girls: Learn to 'lose gracefully.' Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – This is academic rot at its core. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – You can't blame crack for cheating on your taxes. Continue reading…

SEAN HANNITY – Could things get any worse for Biden? Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – The presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn were exposed as dumb, dumber and dumbest. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BREAKING POINT – Iran regime-linked professor ousted by liberal college over unsavory accusations. Continue reading …

‘YOU BELONG WITH ME’ – How Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce is different from past long-term relationship. Continue reading …

BRAIN COACHING – Can a health coach reduce the risk of Alzheimer's? Continue reading …

MVP PREDICTION – Gronkowski knows who he'd give the NFL's top award to. Continue reading …

FEEDING FRENZY – Watch as these two recently rescued mountain lion sister cubs pounce on their meals. See video …



WATCH

KELLYANNE CONWAY – If there is nothing to see, Democrats should welcome a Biden inquiry. See video …

NED RYUN – Iowa is DeSantis’ last stand. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"There is frankly no other way to put it, but America is in rough shape. And Joe Biden, your president, he's pretty much the one person you can blame. Now, our soldiers, they are under attack. Biden does little to respond. Cargo ships are targeted by terrorists, while Joe just looks the other way. The southern border has been an unmitigated disaster for three-plus years, and Biden, he just pretends that all is fine. The economy is in an inflationary nightmare, but the president says it's never been better."

– SEAN HANNITY

